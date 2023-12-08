Woman, 50, injured in Perth hit-and-run

A woman has been injured in a hit-and-run in Perth.

Police are looking for the driver of a white car following the incident on Dunkeld Road on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at around 6.45pm near the Army Reserve barracks and involved the car and a 50-year-old woman.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, but the car left the scene.

Police investigating Perth hit-and-run

PC Sarah Rowe of the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to get in touch.

“We are keen to trace the driver of the white vehicle.

“In particular, anyone who may have passed at the time which may have dash cam footage and for the driver of the white vehicle involved to come forward.

“If you can assist with our enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting incident 2926 of Thursday December 7.”