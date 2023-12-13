Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million dies aged 73

A Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million has died aged 73.

Paul Maddison and his former business partner Mark Gardiner split the £22.5m cash prize in 1995.

Mr Maddison, originally from Hastings in East Sussex, moved to Perth the year after the win to be closer to his sister Annie Ferguson.

Lottery winner ‘bought £350k home in Perth’ after £11m win

A story in the Evening Telegraph at the time told how he was reported to have bought a £350,000 house in the city’s Kinnoull Hill area.

He was also said to have been looking at buying a business in Perth.

Within a few years, Mr Maddison had moved to an estate near Dumfries, where he lived with his wife Evelyn.

After moving, he sued The Laundry Shop in Perth for £953 in a row over tea-stained bedding.

It is understood the couple had recently returned to the Perth and Kinross area.

Mr Maddison died on November 28, having reportedly lost Evelyn earlier in the year.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man in Perth on November 28.

“Following investigation the procurator fiscal concluded that no further action was required.

“The family have been informed.”