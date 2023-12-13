Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million dies aged 73

Paul Maddison and his former business partner Mark Gardiner split the cash prize after winning in 1995.

By Chloe Burrell
Lottery winners Paul Maddison (left) and Mark Gardiner.
Paul Maddison (left) with former business partner Mark Gardiner after scooping lottery win. Image: PA

A Lottery winner who moved to Perth after scooping £11 million has died aged 73.

Paul Maddison and his former business partner Mark Gardiner split the £22.5m cash prize in 1995.

Mr Maddison, originally from Hastings in East Sussex, moved to Perth the year after the win to be closer to his sister Annie Ferguson.

Lottery winner ‘bought £350k home in Perth’ after £11m win

A story in the Evening Telegraph at the time told how he was reported to have bought a £350,000 house in the city’s Kinnoull Hill area.

He was also said to have been looking at buying a business in Perth.

Within a few years, Mr Maddison had moved to an estate near Dumfries, where he lived with his wife Evelyn.

After moving, he sued The Laundry Shop in Perth for £953 in a row over tea-stained bedding.

It is understood the couple had recently returned to the Perth and Kinross area.

Mr Maddison died on November 28, having reportedly lost Evelyn earlier in the year.

Paul Maddison (left) with ex-wife Ruth, Mark's partner Brenda and Mark Gardiner.
Mr Maddison (left) with ex-wife Ruth, Mark Gardiner and his partner Brenda after the 1995 Lottery win. Image: Tim Ockenden/PA

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man in Perth on November 28.

“Following investigation the procurator fiscal concluded that no further action was required.

“The family have been informed.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Revellers and 80s music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for day 2 of the annual 80s themed Rewind Festival in July 2023.
Save the Rave announces date for 1990s festival in Perth's Scone Palace
The proposed community hub in Stanley has been rejected.
Stanley sports hall, community centre and café blocked despite 207 letters of support
To go with story by Alan Richardson. drove about with his daughter-in-law clinging to his bonnet, Picture shows; Anthony Hatton. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 12/12/2023
Perthshire 'prankster' ignored daughter-in-law's screams as she clung to car bonnet
Artist impression of Perth Museum in revamped Perth City Hall
Perth Museum chiefs ditch controversial cafe contract and start search for their own head…
GlenClean laundry at Langholm, Keay Street, Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie laundry says it will fight council's order to close within two months
Workers carrying out repairs on the damaged A9 underpass at Dunkeld
Dunkeld A9 underpass re-opens after Storm Babet emergency repairs
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Perth and Kinross Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed
Alexander Laurie will spend Christmas behind bars after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thief who targeted parked cars in Perth locked up for Christmas
View of 3 South Street, Perth, where proposed Airbnb flat is located
Perth Airbnb bid set for approval despite fears it will 'open floodgates'
Google Street view image of Amulree Hall
The Perthshire polling district with ONE voter

Conversation