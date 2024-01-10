Drivers face prosecution for using 11-mile Tayside road dubbed one of Britain’s most dangerous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face prosecution for using 11-mile Tayside road dubbed one of Britain’s most dangerous

Police have warned motorists that the notorious road has been closed.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Unclassified road through Glen Quaich, Road between Amulree and Kenmore.
The road through Glen Quaich, between Amulree and Kenmore, has been closed. Image: Google Street View

Police have warned motorists that they will be prosecuted if they drive on a notorious Tayside route.

The unclassified 11-mile single-track road through Glen Quaich, between Amulree and Kenmore in Perthshire, is considered one of the most scenic journeys in the Highlands.

However, it is also known as one of the most challenging, with hairpin bends, steep inclines, blind summits and bends within exposed upland moorland.

The remote byway is deemed too narrow and twisting for coaches, caravans and lorries.

Warning signs say the road between Amulree and Kenmore is closed in winter conditions.

And now police have warned car drivers that it is currently closed for them too.

Police say Tayside road is one of the most dangerous in the UK

A police statement said: “Members of the public are reminded of the closure of the Glen Quaich road between Amulree and Kenmore during winter conditions.

“In adverse weather conditions, this road becomes treacherous with gradients of 20% in places and has been dubbed one of Great Britain’s most dangerous roads.

“This road does not get treated during winter months and is normally closed for several weeks at a time due to snow drifts and ice on elevated parts of the route.

“There are clearly marked signs at each end of the Glen Quaich route notifying members of the public of the road closure.

“It is paramount that members of the public do not ignore road closure warning signs. Failure to adhere to these signs is a genuine risk to life if persons become stuck in snow on higher ground – not only for the occupants of the vehicle but also for members of the emergency services who are required to attend to rescue those involved.”

Motorists face prosecution for travelling on notorious stretch

Police also advised motorists not to assume the road will be driveable, just because there has been no snow for at least a week.

Loch Freuchie in Glen Quaich, near Amulree.
Loch Freuchie is one of Glen Quaich’s great attractions – but the road can be lethal. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The statement continued: “Often there is no snow at the base of the slopes, leading drivers to believe conditions are fine.

“Please be aware this is not the case, and conditions on higher ground along the route are exceptionally dangerous, with ice and significant snow drifts making it inevitable vehicles will become stuck.

“In addition to this, vehicles are unable to turn back when they get into difficulty due to it being a single-track road.

“Please be aware failure to adhere to the road closure signs will also lead to prosecution.”

Conversation