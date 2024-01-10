Drivers face prosecution for using 11-mile Tayside road dubbed one of Britain’s most dangerous

Police have warned motorists that they will be prosecuted if they drive on a notorious Tayside route.

The unclassified 11-mile single-track road through Glen Quaich, between Amulree and Kenmore in Perthshire, is considered one of the most scenic journeys in the Highlands.

However, it is also known as one of the most challenging, with hairpin bends, steep inclines, blind summits and bends within exposed upland moorland.

The remote byway is deemed too narrow and twisting for coaches, caravans and lorries.

And now police have warned car drivers that it is currently closed for them too.

Police say Tayside road is one of the most dangerous in the UK

A police statement said: “Members of the public are reminded of the closure of the Glen Quaich road between Amulree and Kenmore during winter conditions.

“In adverse weather conditions, this road becomes treacherous with gradients of 20% in places and has been dubbed one of Great Britain’s most dangerous roads.

“This road does not get treated during winter months and is normally closed for several weeks at a time due to snow drifts and ice on elevated parts of the route.

“There are clearly marked signs at each end of the Glen Quaich route notifying members of the public of the road closure.

“It is paramount that members of the public do not ignore road closure warning signs. Failure to adhere to these signs is a genuine risk to life if persons become stuck in snow on higher ground – not only for the occupants of the vehicle but also for members of the emergency services who are required to attend to rescue those involved.”

Motorists face prosecution for travelling on notorious stretch

Police also advised motorists not to assume the road will be driveable, just because there has been no snow for at least a week.

The statement continued: “Often there is no snow at the base of the slopes, leading drivers to believe conditions are fine.

“Please be aware this is not the case, and conditions on higher ground along the route are exceptionally dangerous, with ice and significant snow drifts making it inevitable vehicles will become stuck.

“In addition to this, vehicles are unable to turn back when they get into difficulty due to it being a single-track road.

“Please be aware failure to adhere to the road closure signs will also lead to prosecution.”