St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan shares graphic pictures after ‘worst chicken pox imaginable’

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan has shared pictures after recovering from the “worst chicken pox imaginable”.

The Australian international posted the images on Instagram after the infection threatened to cancel his family holiday to Tenerife.

He was due to go on holiday with his wife, Stephanie, and their two kids shortly after the infection struck.

The former Hearts, Dundee United and Dundee man, 34, said he had been unwell with the “worst chicken pox imaginable” ahead of the trip.

He wrote on Instagram: “Made it on holiday by the skin of my teeth after the worst chicken pox imaginable.

“Best time away, now back to football”.

In a series of photos on his Instagram, the footballer added: “The pox got me good.

“Real good.”

McGowan previously told The Courier how the healing powers of the Adelaide sunshine helped accelerate his comeback from a near season-ending injury.

He had feared a lengthy rehab after suffering a serious groin tear last year.

Two months ago Saints manager Craig Levein hailed the defender’s contributions as “fantastic”.

He said: “You don’t get to play at the level Ryan has – and played for his country – without having a bit about you.”