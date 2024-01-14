St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan shares graphic pictures after ‘worst chicken pox imaginable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan shares graphic pictures after ‘worst chicken pox imaginable’

The infection struck shortly before former Dundee United and Dundee player was due to go on holiday.

By Ellidh Aitken
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan has shared pictures after recovering from the “worst chicken pox imaginable”.

The Australian international posted the images on Instagram after the infection threatened to cancel his family holiday to Tenerife.

He was due to go on holiday with his wife, Stephanie, and their two kids shortly after the infection struck.

St Johnstone defender almost missed holiday due to ‘worst’ chicken pox

The former Hearts, Dundee United and Dundee man, 34, said he had been unwell with the “worst chicken pox imaginable” ahead of the trip.

He wrote on Instagram: “Made it on holiday by the skin of my teeth after the worst chicken pox imaginable.

“Best time away, now back to football”.

In a series of photos on his Instagram, the footballer added: “The pox got me good.

“Real good.”

McGowan previously told The Courier how the healing powers of the Adelaide sunshine helped accelerate his comeback from a near season-ending injury.

He had feared a lengthy rehab after suffering a serious groin tear last year.

Two months ago Saints manager Craig Levein hailed the defender’s contributions as “fantastic”.

He said: “You don’t get to play at the level Ryan has – and played for his country – without having a bit about you.”

Conversation