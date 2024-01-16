Pitlochry holiday flats licence to be reviewed following theatre crew plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry holiday flats licence to be reviewed following theatre crew plea

Councillors say the Bonnethill Road case needs to be considered in the light of new guidance on short-term lets

By Morag Lindsay
Street sign for Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry.
Councillors were being asked to allow the accommodation in Pitlochry's Bonnethill Road to stay open. Image: Google Street View.

Councillors have delayed a decision on whether to allow two Pitlochry holiday apartments to stay open.

Officers have been asked to reconsider the case in the light of new guidance on the impact of short-term lets in popular tourist areas.

The accommodation at 4 Bonnethill Road has been used for some time by visiting workers at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

However, property owners are now required to apply for short-term let licences.

And Perth and Kinross Council officers turned the application down, saying Pitlochry could ill afford to lose any more residential properties.

Owner Michelle Macmillan appealed against that decision.

Pitlochry Festival theatre exterior on a sunny day
Pitlochry Theatre staff say they struggle to find affordable accommodation. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

She says her company Pitlochry Escapes already has bookings from theatre staff from March to August this year.

A number of theatre workers also wrote to Perth and Kinross Council, urging it to allow the apartments to continue.

They say there is a shortage of affordable accommodation in Pitlochry.

The theatre’s artistic director Elizabeth Newman says the Bonnethill Road accommodation has been “a vital resource for the artistic community in Pitlochry”.

New guidance on short-term lets

The appeal was considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body on Monday.

Elizabeth Newman smiling outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Pitlochry Theatre artistic director Elizabeth Newman wrote in support of the application. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Members referred the case back to council officers in the light of new guidance which was not in place when the application was first refused.

Perth and Kinross Council consulted the public on the principle of a short-term let control area for Highland Perthshire and parts of Eastern Perthshire last year.

The finalised guidance was approved by the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee in November.

It will now be used to help assess and determine planning applications for changes of use from a house or flat to a short-term let.

More from Perth & Kinross

Blair Atholl station.
Train services resume after signal failure at Blair Atholl
Andrew Valentine, arms folded, looking cross in the centre of Coupar Angus
'Fury' in Coupar Angus as solar farm developer appeals council rejection
A90 Dundee Roundabout
Dundee's Swallow roundabout flooding probed by roads bosses
Freddy Findlay outside Shanghai takeaway.
Owner of popular Perth Chinese takeaway reveals he is selling up
The B898 turnoff from the A9
Nine-month road closure near Dunkeld planned amid ongoing gas works
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Perth sports centre closures: Readers react to council's controversial merger plan
5
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth on January 2 2023.
Call for new rules that would have shut down Perth's New County Hotel before…
Kiara Marshall.
Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch
Samantha Corbiere.
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
Bertha Park High School exterior
4 Perth secondary school catchment areas set for shake-up

Conversation