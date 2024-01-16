Riverside Esplanade in Dundee closed after loose cladding spotted on high-rise building

Riverside Esplanade near Dundee’s waterfront was sealed off by police on Tuesday after loose cladding was spotted on a high-rise building.

Two fire crews including a high-reach vehicle were despatched to South Union Street shortly after 5pm amid fears the cladding could fall from the building.

Police closed off Riverside Esplanade and set up diversions for motorists as firefighters carried out an assessment of the five-storey building.

An eyewitness reported a number of police vehicles in the area with one parked across Riverside Esplanade blocking entry.

Police closed off Riverside Esplanade in Dundee

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.11pm of a loose cladding.

“It had come loose on a five-storey building in Dundee city centre.

“Two appliances, including a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Blackness Road station to South Union Street.

“Officers then carried out an inspection at height of the property.

“The risk was due to sheets of metal cladding that had come loose.

“Officers made safe the building before the stop sign was issued at 6.05pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they had been called to assist the SF&RS with traffic management.

A diversion was set up for a time and then Riverside Esplanade was reopened at around 6.30pm.