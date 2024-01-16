Riverside Esplanade in Dundee closed after loose cladding spotted on high-rise building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Riverside Esplanade in Dundee closed after loose cladding spotted on high-rise building

Two fire crews race to scene as police seal off the road.

By Neil Henderson
Police close off Riverside Esplanade.
Police close off Riverside Esplanade. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

Riverside Esplanade near Dundee’s waterfront was sealed off by police on Tuesday after loose cladding was spotted on a high-rise building.

Two fire crews including a high-reach vehicle were despatched to South Union Street shortly after 5pm amid fears the cladding could fall from the building.

Police closed off Riverside Esplanade and set up diversions for motorists as firefighters carried out an assessment of the five-storey building.

An eyewitness reported a number of police vehicles in the area with one parked across Riverside Esplanade blocking entry.

Police closed off Riverside Esplanade in Dundee

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.11pm of a loose cladding.

“It had come loose on a five-storey building in Dundee city centre.

“Two appliances, including a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Blackness Road station to South Union Street.

“Officers then carried out an inspection at height of the property.

“The risk was due to sheets of metal cladding that had come loose.

“Officers made safe the building before the stop sign was issued at 6.05pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they had been called to assist the SF&RS with traffic management.

A diversion was set up for a time and then Riverside Esplanade was reopened at around 6.30pm.

