Councillors urged to snub 20 objections and allow 72 flats at former Perth hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Councillors urged to snub 20 objections and allow 72 flats at former Perth hospital

One dissenter says the new homes would 'spoil the view' for incomers.

By Kieran Webster
An artist impression of the flats on the site of the former Hillside Hospital in Perth.
An artist impression of the proposed flats. Image: Mcallister Yeoman Architects

A scheme to build 72 flats in Perth is set to be given the go-ahead despite receiving 20 objections.

A proposal set out by First Endeavour LLP would see five blocks built at the site of the former Hillside Hospital.

The site has been vacant since the hospital was demolished in 2007.

Previous redevelopment attempts include a care home in 2021. This is now “unlikely” to go ahead in the current scheme.

While it is hoped the plan will provide affordable housing for the Fair City, doubts have been raised.

Concerns raised over affordable flats in Perth

Objectors have raised concerns over the height of the blocks, congestion on Dundee Road and the impact on the Kinnoull Hill Conservation Area.

Neighbour and objector Rachel Letby backs the affordable housing but not the design.

She added: “Dundee Road is quite a nice way into Perth with the views across the city but the flats will be peeping over the wall and spoil the view for incomers.

“It’ll be next to the Kinnoull Hill Conservation Area and I don’t think the design fits the environment and it won’t fit into the area.

“Dundee Road gets so congested and traffic will emerge onto the road. If you want to turn right toward the A90 it will be a nightmare getting through the traffic.

“The local schools have waiting lists and GPs and dentists have too. You’re not setting up the residents with much chance for success.

“It would be great having houses there but let’s make it a community.”

Council urged to accept ‘distinctive’ development

She also expressed concerns over parking, given each flat will have one allocated space.

The flats would be on the former Hillside Hospital site. Image: Yeoman Mcallister Architects

However, according to the applicant’s design statement, the plan has been developed “in accordance with national and local authority policy and guidance”.

It added: “It will be distinctive, welcoming and improve the safety/natural surveillance
along the Dundee Road and the River Tay footpath.

“The new development will incorporate a mix of flat types which cater for a range of age
groups and demographics.

“They will be designed to the latest technical standards in terms of carbon reduction and sustainability.”

The flats will be four storeys tall and managed by Dundee-based housing association Hillcrest.

The developer says the development may improve connections to the city centre by making the rail bridge footpath more accessible.

Councillors will discuss and vote on the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
HMP Perth inmate Chris Martin.
Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding
Kenny and Sheryl Heron.
Wife says six-figure settlement clears service engineer's name after Perth shop tragedy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Oakland Badze. YouTube. Supplied by YouTube Date; 02/02/2024
Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Abernethy wildfire Picture shows; Abernethy wildfire . Abernethy . Supplied by Stewart Cowper Date; 03/02/2024
Firefighters battle large hillside fire in Abernethy for over six hours
Police have taped off Stanley Crescent in Perth.
Police seal off Perth street after man, 34, 'seriously assaulted'
TV presenter, Danni Menzies with co-star Jonnie Irvin and Jean Johansson.
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies makes heartfelt tribute to Place In The Sun co-star
Stock photo of a woman receiving care from a worker
Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers
How the new Perth Aldi store could look.
Work stops on Perth Aldi supermarket after Tesco legal challenge

Conversation