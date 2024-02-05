Councillors urged to snub 20 objections and allow 72 flats at former Perth hospital

A scheme to build 72 flats in Perth is set to be given the go-ahead despite receiving 20 objections.

A proposal set out by First Endeavour LLP would see five blocks built at the site of the former Hillside Hospital.

The site has been vacant since the hospital was demolished in 2007.

Previous redevelopment attempts include a care home in 2021. This is now “unlikely” to go ahead in the current scheme.

While it is hoped the plan will provide affordable housing for the Fair City, doubts have been raised.

Concerns raised over affordable flats in Perth

Objectors have raised concerns over the height of the blocks, congestion on Dundee Road and the impact on the Kinnoull Hill Conservation Area.

Neighbour and objector Rachel Letby backs the affordable housing but not the design.

She added: “Dundee Road is quite a nice way into Perth with the views across the city but the flats will be peeping over the wall and spoil the view for incomers.

“It’ll be next to the Kinnoull Hill Conservation Area and I don’t think the design fits the environment and it won’t fit into the area.

“Dundee Road gets so congested and traffic will emerge onto the road. If you want to turn right toward the A90 it will be a nightmare getting through the traffic.

“The local schools have waiting lists and GPs and dentists have too. You’re not setting up the residents with much chance for success.

“It would be great having houses there but let’s make it a community.”

Council urged to accept ‘distinctive’ development

She also expressed concerns over parking, given each flat will have one allocated space.

However, according to the applicant’s design statement, the plan has been developed “in accordance with national and local authority policy and guidance”.

It added: “It will be distinctive, welcoming and improve the safety/natural surveillance

along the Dundee Road and the River Tay footpath.

“The new development will incorporate a mix of flat types which cater for a range of age

groups and demographics.

“They will be designed to the latest technical standards in terms of carbon reduction and sustainability.”

The flats will be four storeys tall and managed by Dundee-based housing association Hillcrest.

The developer says the development may improve connections to the city centre by making the rail bridge footpath more accessible.

Councillors will discuss and vote on the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday.