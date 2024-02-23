Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at Broxden roundabout in Perth

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Broxden roundabout in Perth.

The incident took place shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash.

One woman was taken to hospital following the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, 22 February, 2024, officers received a report of two-car crash at Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”