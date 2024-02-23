Woman, 28, latest victim in spate of attacks in Meadowside area of Dundee

Police are carrying out patrols after a spate of attacks on women in the Meadowside area of Dundee.

The latest incident happened around 10pm on Monday when a 28-year-old woman was assaulted.

She wasn’t injured but police say there may have been similar attacks in the same area in recent weeks.

They are reassuring people that they regularly patrol the area.

Woman ‘didn’t need hospital treatment’ after attack in Dundee’s Meadowside

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a reported assault in Dundee.

“Around 10pm on Tuesday, February 20, a 28-year-old woman was assaulted on Meadowside.

“She did not require hospital treatment.

“Following enquiries, it’s been established there may have been similar incidents in the area in recent weeks and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “I’d urge anyone who has been the victim of such an assault in the area or has any information to contact us.

“I want to reassure the public, officers carry out regular patrols and if you have any concerns you can speak to them, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 reference CR/66156/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.