Sheep put down after suspected attack on Kinross-shire farm

The pet sheep was found injured at a farm near the village of Kinnesswood.

By Chloe Burrell
B919 near Kinnesswood.
A sheep has been put down following a suspected attack at a farm neark Kinnesswood. Image: Google Street View

A sheep has been put down after a suspected attack at a farm in Kinross-shire.

The pet sheep was found injured at a farm just off the B919 near Kinnesswood.

The incident is thought to have taken place between February 21 and February 24.

Police are appealing for any information regarding the incident.

Constable Alex Beaumont said: “Our inquiries into this incident are continuing and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“If you think you can help, please contact us via 101 quoting incident number 1796 of February 25.”

