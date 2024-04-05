Convoy system to be used during overnight roadworks on A9 near Auchterarder

A convoy system will be in operation during overnight roadworks on the A9 between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

Resurfacing on the southbound carriageway will begin on Tuesday, April 9 and last until Friday, April 12.

The restrictions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am every night.

Works will take place around 1km south of the Whitemoss Junction and the B8062 underpass.

All traffic management will be removed by Friday, April 12 – should all go to shcedule.

The project, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address more than 1,255 metres of defects.

It is hoped the works will result in smoother journies for more than 13,000 daily users of the route.

Amey has warned all road schemes are weather-dependent and may face cancellation or be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, further north on the A9, overnight lane and slip road closures will begin on April 8 at Luncarty.