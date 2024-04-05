Convoy system to be used during overnight roadworks on A9 near Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convoy system to be used during overnight roadworks on A9 near Auchterarder

The works begin next week.

By Kieran Webster
The A9 southbound between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.
The A9 southbound between Auchterarder and Aberuthven. Image: Google Street View

A convoy system will be in operation during overnight roadworks on the A9 between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

Resurfacing on the southbound carriageway will begin on Tuesday, April 9 and last until Friday, April 12.

The restrictions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am every night.

Works will take place around 1km south of the Whitemoss Junction and the B8062 underpass.

All traffic management will be removed by Friday, April 12 – should all go to shcedule.

Map shows where the roadworks will take place.
The works will take place between Auchterarder and Aberuthven. Image: Amey

The project, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address more than 1,255 metres of defects.

It is hoped the works will result in smoother journies for more than 13,000 daily users of the route.

Amey has warned all road schemes are weather-dependent and may face cancellation or be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, further north on the A9, overnight lane and slip road closures will begin on April 8 at Luncarty.

