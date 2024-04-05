Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A9 in Perthshire

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A9 near Gleneagles.

The extent of the person’s injuries has not been revealed.

The crash happened around 11am on Friday.

It resulted in the closure of one lane of the southbound carriageway for a time.

Patient taken to Ninewells after A9 crash

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.58am to attend a crash on the A9 near Gleneagles.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.21am to attend a two car crash on the A9 at Gleneagles.

“We sent two appliances, one from Perth and one from Auchterarder,

“Occupants of the cars were released prior to SFRS attending.

“They were handed over to the care of Scottish Ambulance.

“We left the scene at 12.07pm.”