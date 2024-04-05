Dundee Police close section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after crash One car has been badly damaged. By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson April 5 2024, 3:58pm April 5 2024, 3:58pm Share Police close section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4941543/police-strathmartine-road-dundee-crash/ Copy Link Officers have closed a section of Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police have shut off a section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after a crash. The busy street has been closed at its junction with Clepington Road. One car has been badly damaged with debris covering the road near the Kwik Fit garage. Officers are stationed at the junction of Strathmartine Road and Clepington Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police on Strathmartine Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One car was badly damaged. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson Debris was strewn across the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Officers are blocking cars travelling between Clepington Road and the Kingsway. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.