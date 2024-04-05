Police close section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after crash

Police have shut off a section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after a crash.

The busy street has been closed at its junction with Clepington Road.

One car has been badly damaged with debris covering the road near the Kwik Fit garage.

Officers are blocking cars travelling between Clepington Road and the Kingsway.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

