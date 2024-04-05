Friday court round-up — Naked rampage and ‘pizza’ pervert deportation threat

A former Coronation Street star has been placed under supervision for a naked, booze-fuelled rampage in a Montrose gastropub.

Hellraiser Imogen Boorman previously admitted a string of drunken offences including stripping naked on the bar at The Picture House, drinking from the beer taps, spraying draught juice and sexually assaulting a customer.

Boorman was sentenced to two years supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for as long.

The sentence was imposed in relation to all the charges, except the theft of alcohol.

On that matter, Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing for Boorman to be of good behaviour and for her to abstain from alcohol until July 23.

Culpable homicide charge

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of the culpable homicide of Ryan Munro, 36, who died in hospital one week after falling from the second floor property in the Morgan Street area of the city on January 10. Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart face separate allegations of abduction and extortion in connection with the incident.

Paedophile ‘lapse’

A convicted paedophile is facing a prison sentence after he suffered a “lapse” and downloaded child abuse images.

David Adamson was convicted in 2021 of being caught with some of the most depraved material ever seen by police.

He was sentenced to unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

A sheriff has now warned Adamson, of Kirk Wynd in Cupar, to “prepare himself” for a more severe sentence next month.

The 33-year-old admitted downloading indecent images between May 4 and November 2 2022 at his home address.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police obtained a search warrant for Adamson’s home where he immediately showed them a laptop in a drawer in his bedroom.

He told officers: “I had a lapse in May this year on this laptop.”

33 of the 103 inaccessible images found were deemed category A – the highest level of depravity – featuring children as young as babies and bestiality content.

The court heard how Adamson had used encrypted messaging services Discord and Telegram to access the sick material.

Deferring sentence until next month for reports to be prepared, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “You should prepare yourself on the next occasion given your previous conviction.”

Supermarket thug

Jon Williamson, 31, from Dundee, was jailed for terrorising supermarket staff across the city while making off with hundreds of pounds. He threatened workers in various stores, forced his way into Morrisons to steal booze and used his elderly aunt’s bank card without permission to take £500.

‘Pizza’ pervert

A serial sex offender who sent videos of child abuse to an undercover police officer could be deported.

Matthew Page, director of a takeaway business called The Jaffa Lion Ltd, was jailed after he was caught using code to discuss meeting to abuse an underage girl.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Page, an Australian national, thought he was speaking to a mother who was prepared to let him sexually abuse her daughter.

The Arbroath creep – previously given unpaid work for sex offences – was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register earlier this year after admitting the offence.

Prosecutor Calum Gordon said: “He was on the social network chat site ‘Fetlife’ within the ‘UKTabooGroup’ stating he was coming to London and would like to try some ‘pizza’, which is thought to be code for a young child.

“It was an undercover police officer who was engaging with him and they moved the chat onto a private encrypted site.”

Vile Page then uttered lengthy and stomach-turning descriptions of the abuse he wanted to carry out and sent 29 videos and 14 images of child sex abuse

Page, 45, pled guilty to downloading and distributing indecent images of children between October 4 and November 22 2021 as well as sending messages to another to discuss the sexual abuse of children between October 4 and November 29 2021.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith described his crimes as reaching the “depths of depravity”.

He was sentenced to 45 months in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and is now at risk of being deported back to Australia.

Decoy sting

A 48-year-old loner from Dundee, who joked he was old enough to be the father of his dating site target, has been placed on a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders. Raymond Tait engaged in sick chats with decoys he thought were children called Alice and Olivia, before it was revealed he was speaking to two adults.

Mistaken intervention

A would-be Good Samaritan who tried to attack a man with a lock knife after intervening in a city centre dispute has been tagged.

Daniel Miller believed the man was “hassling” a group of girls at the bus stops near Primark at the Overgate Shopping Centre but he was actually arguing with his daughter.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how Miller approached the man and told him to “leave the girl alone”.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “The accused produced a lock-knife. The complainer saw the knife and pushed the accused to the ground.

“The accused opened the knife and swung his hand at the complainer as he stood to his feet.

“The accused then hid the knife in his clothing and tried to walk away.

“The accused was pursued by the complainer, who tried to punch and kick the accused to the ground in an effort to restrain him before the arrival of police.”

The 25-year-old, of Kidd Street, pled guilty to the April 6 2022 assault.

As an alternative to custody, Miller was made subject to a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for three months. Miller will also be supervised for 18 months.

Four accused of murder

Four people have now been remanded in custody accused of murdering a man in Dundee over the Easter weekend. Steven Hutton, 43, died after allegedly being attacked with a hammer, a knife and a screwdriver at an address on Charleston Road. Carri Stewart, 42, Brian Millar, 27, Barry Murray, 43 and 39-year-old Scott Henderson have all appeared in private from custody and made no plea to the murder allegation.

‘Unhinged’ student

An “unhinged” St Andrews university student who held a knife to his flatmate’s throat during a terrifying rampage has been fined £1,000.

Ewan Harvey was previously found guilty of chasing the woman and pouring vodka into her eyes before shutting her in a room and starting a fire.

During the trial, one former flatmate said he was “unhinged”.

Harvey, 25, of Laurencekirk, claimed some of his flatmates had conspired against him.

However, he was found guilty by Sheriff Eric Brown who said the geography student’s version of the September 10 to November 28 2020 offences was “unconvincing and self-serving”.

He was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner and culpably and recklessly setting fire to an empty chocolate bag until the fire took hold.

He was convicted of an assault in North Street, when he pushed the woman into a wall and poured vodka into her eyes.

He assaulted her again by throwing a glass bowl at her, placed her in a chokehold and punched and kicked her to her injury.

Harvey was ordered to stay away from the woman for the next five years as well as being fined.

