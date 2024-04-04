Dundee Easter weekend death: Woman and third man appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Easter weekend death: Woman and third man appear in court

The petition appearances are the latest in connection with the death of Steven Hutton in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
The charges relate to the death of Steven Hutton during an incident in Charelston.
Four people have now been remanded in custody accused of murdering a man in Dundee over the Easter weekend.

Steven Hutton, 43, died after allegedly being attacked with a hammer, a knife and a screwdriver at an address on Charleston Road.

Two men appeared earlier this week at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his March 30 death.

On Thursday, Carri Stewart, 42, and Brian Millar, 27, appeared in private from custody and made no plea to the same allegation of murder.

It is alleged entry was forced to Mr Hutton’s home before he was struck on the head and body with a hammer.

He was allegedly struck repeatedly and stabbed on the body with a knife and a screwdriver.

Stewart and Millar, both of Mains Road, were committed for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty prior to being remanded in custody.

Two co-accused already in court

On Tuesday, Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared charged with using a hammer and knife to murder Mr Hutton.

The following day, Scott Henderson, 39, of no fixed abode, was in court accused of the same thing, as well as stabbing Mr Hutton with a screwdriver.

They are said to have forced entry to the flat by repeatedly kicking the door until it gave way.

Police have said their investigation is continuing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

