Dundee Easter weekend death: Woman and third man appear in court

Four people have now been remanded in custody accused of murdering a man in Dundee over the Easter weekend.

Steven Hutton, 43, died after allegedly being attacked with a hammer, a knife and a screwdriver at an address on Charleston Road.

Two men appeared earlier this week at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his March 30 death.

On Thursday, Carri Stewart, 42, and Brian Millar, 27, appeared in private from custody and made no plea to the same allegation of murder.

It is alleged entry was forced to Mr Hutton’s home before he was struck on the head and body with a hammer.

He was allegedly struck repeatedly and stabbed on the body with a knife and a screwdriver.

Stewart and Millar, both of Mains Road, were committed for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty prior to being remanded in custody.

Two co-accused already in court

On Tuesday, Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared charged with using a hammer and knife to murder Mr Hutton.

The following day, Scott Henderson, 39, of no fixed abode, was in court accused of the same thing, as well as stabbing Mr Hutton with a screwdriver.

They are said to have forced entry to the flat by repeatedly kicking the door until it gave way.

Police have said their investigation is continuing.

