Girl, 9, taken to hospital and another injured after dog attack in Perth

A nine-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a dog attack in Perth.

Another girl, eight, was also injured but did not require medical treatment.

Police were called to the incident near Renfrew Drive in the Tulloch area at around 5.40pm on Friday.

A 63-year-old man will be reported to prosecutors in connection with dangerous dog offences.

The dog involved has been removed to kennels.

Man, 63, reported after dog attacked two girls in Perth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a dog attacking two girls in the Tulloch Park area of Perth.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“An eight-year-old was injured but did not require medical treatment.

“The dog has been removed to kennels.

“A 63-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous dog offences.”