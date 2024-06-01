Man, 32, taken to hospital and arrested after car crashed into parked vehicle at Kirkcaldy retail park

A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a parked vehicle in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to Chapel Park in Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park at around 6.40am on Saturday to reports of a car having crashed into a parked car.

The car left the scene and later crashed on Pratt Street.

The 32-year-old, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital and arrested after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Saturday, 1 June, 2024 officers received a report of a car having crashed into a parked car in the Chapel Park area of Kirkcaldy.

“The car left the scene and later crashed on Pratt Street.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

“He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”