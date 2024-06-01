Fife Man, 32, taken to hospital and arrested after car crashed into parked vehicle at Kirkcaldy retail park Police were called to the Chapel Park area on Saturday morning. By Ellidh Aitken June 1 2024, 3:43pm June 1 2024, 3:43pm Share Man, 32, taken to hospital and arrested after car crashed into parked vehicle at Kirkcaldy retail park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4998043/man-arrested-car-crashed-parked-vehicle-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Chapel Park in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a parked vehicle in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to Chapel Park in Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park at around 6.40am on Saturday to reports of a car having crashed into a parked car. The car left the scene and later crashed on Pratt Street. The 32-year-old, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital and arrested after the incident. Man, 32, arrested after car crashed into parked vehicle in Kirkcaldy A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Saturday, 1 June, 2024 officers received a report of a car having crashed into a parked car in the Chapel Park area of Kirkcaldy. “The car left the scene and later crashed on Pratt Street. “Emergency services attended and the driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital. “He has been arrested in connection with the incident. “Enquiries are ongoing.”