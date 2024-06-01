Bus driver reported after motorcyclist struck in Glenrothes

A bus driver is being reported for alleged road traffic offences after a motorcyclist was struck by a bus in Glenrothes.

The collision happened on Saturday morning on Collydean Way.

The motorcyclist, whose age has not been confirmed, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Saturday, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a bus at Collydean Way.

“The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

“The bus driver will be reported for a road traffic offence.”