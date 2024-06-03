‘Dearly loved’ Perth doctor, 57, dies in paddleboarding accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dearly loved’ Perth doctor, 57, dies in paddleboarding accident

Dr Julia Hamilton had worked at Whitefriars Green Practice for 20 years.

By Neil Henderson
Dr Julia Hamilton had worked at Whitefriars Green Practice for 20 years.

A “dearly loved” Perth doctor has died in a paddleboarding accident.

Dr Julia Hamilton, 57, a senior partner at Whitefriars Green Practice on Whitefriars Street, died after getting into difficulty on the River Spey near Aviemore on Friday.

The practice said Mrs Hamilton, a mum of two, was a “well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients”.

A statement issued by the surgery on Sunday said: “We, as a practice, are deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic sudden death of our senior partner, Dr Julia Hamilton, on Friday May 31  due to a paddleboarding accident on the River Spey.

“Dr Hamilton was an outdoor enthusiast and her family have derived great comfort that she passed away doing something she loved in a place that was very special to her.

Dr Julia Hamilton ‘a dearly loved colleague and friend’ at Perth practice

“Dr Hamilton had been a partner in the practice since 1994 and was a well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients.”

Dr Hamilton was born in Northern Ireland and studied medicine at Queen’s University in Belfast.

After joining the Perth surgery, she became the clinical lead for hypertension, chronic kidney disease and prescribing.

According to her biography on the Whitefrairs Green Practice website, Dr Hamilton was married with two children and enjoyed outdoor activities including running and skiing.

The Facebook statement added: “We know you will understand that this is a difficult time for all those who are associated with the practice who are grieving for a dearly loved colleague and friend.

Whitefriars Green Practice, Perth.
Whitefriars Green Practice in Perth. Image: Google Street View

“We are working hard to continue to provide our usual high level of patient care but would ask for your understanding if you are perhaps not able to see the GP of your choice as soon as you would like whilst we navigate this difficult time together.”

A book of condolence will be made available in the foyer of the practice from Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a section of the River Spey south of Aviemore, near the Kinrara Estate, just before noon on Friday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation