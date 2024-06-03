‘Dearly loved’ Perth doctor, 57, dies in paddleboarding accident

A “dearly loved” Perth doctor has died in a paddleboarding accident.

Dr Julia Hamilton, 57, a senior partner at Whitefriars Green Practice on Whitefriars Street, died after getting into difficulty on the River Spey near Aviemore on Friday.

The practice said Mrs Hamilton, a mum of two, was a “well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients”.

A statement issued by the surgery on Sunday said: “We, as a practice, are deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic sudden death of our senior partner, Dr Julia Hamilton, on Friday May 31 due to a paddleboarding accident on the River Spey.

“Dr Hamilton was an outdoor enthusiast and her family have derived great comfort that she passed away doing something she loved in a place that was very special to her.

Dr Julia Hamilton ‘a dearly loved colleague and friend’ at Perth practice

“Dr Hamilton had been a partner in the practice since 1994 and was a well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients.”

Dr Hamilton was born in Northern Ireland and studied medicine at Queen’s University in Belfast.

After joining the Perth surgery, she became the clinical lead for hypertension, chronic kidney disease and prescribing.

According to her biography on the Whitefrairs Green Practice website, Dr Hamilton was married with two children and enjoyed outdoor activities including running and skiing.

The Facebook statement added: “We know you will understand that this is a difficult time for all those who are associated with the practice who are grieving for a dearly loved colleague and friend.

“We are working hard to continue to provide our usual high level of patient care but would ask for your understanding if you are perhaps not able to see the GP of your choice as soon as you would like whilst we navigate this difficult time together.”

A book of condolence will be made available in the foyer of the practice from Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a section of the River Spey south of Aviemore, near the Kinrara Estate, just before noon on Friday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”