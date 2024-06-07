Fundraiser plan to reward Perth dog attack schoolgirl’s courage

A courageous Perth schoolgirl is in line for a treat after she was mauled while saving her friend from a dog attack.

Alyssa MacDonald needed 34 stitches on her face following the incident in a Tulloch playpark.

The nine year-old told her story to The Courier this week, saying she wants to thank a group of teenage boys who chased the dog away then circled her to keep her safe.

Now a crowdfunder has been set up to reward Alyssa’s bravery and treat her and her friend to a day-out.

It comes as Courier readers rushed to praise the actions of all the young people involved.

One wrote: “Heroes every one… sometimes when all you hear about is bus shelter smashing yobs it’s easy to forget the vast majority are just normal happy go lucky young people.

“To put yourself in danger to help someone else deserves recognition.”

WARNING – graphic image below

The GoFundMe appeal was started by Alyssa’s aunt Megan Allan, who calls her niece “a little hero”.

It has already raised £440 towards its £500 target.

Explaining her reasons, she said: “She was just playing with her friends when a dog went to attack her friend who is smaller than her.

“My niece jumped in to save her and got attacked in the process.

“She had to go for surgery and through it all she was just worried about her friend.

“She’s done something so brave and selfless I think she should be recognised for doing something so brave.”

‘My friend was in trouble and I wanted to help her’

On Wednesday, The Courier revealed how Alyssa and her mum Tanisha Don were both injured in a dog attack last Friday.

Tanisha, 26, had gone to pick her daughter up from the playpark as the drama was unfolding.

She has scars and heavy bruising on her arm from when she hauled the dog away from Alyssa’s three-year-old sister Julie.

Several motorists drove past as this was happening. But Tanisha has praised one man who stopped and tried to catch the dog.

She also wants to thank a woman who took care of Julie while medics dealt with Alyssa’s injuries.

The Tulloch Primary pupil was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday night.

She needed 34 stitches to three deep wounds on her face.

Alyssa told The Courier: “My mum says next time I see a big dog like that I have to climb up somewhere high.

“But my friend was in trouble and I wanted to help her.”

Police statement on Tulloch dog attack report

Speaking after the incident on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a dog attacking two girls in the Tulloch Park area of Perth.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“An eight-year-old was injured but did not require medical treatment.

“The dog has been removed to kennels.

“A 63-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous dog offences.”