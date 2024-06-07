Fundraiser plan to reward Perth dog attack schoolgirl’s courage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser plan to reward Perth dog attack schoolgirl’s courage

The £500 appeal will pay for a special day out for Alyssa MacDonald and the friend she saved from danger.

By Morag Lindsay
Alyssa MacDonald with scarred and stitched face holding Pokemon Evee soft toy
Alyssa MacDonald saved her friend from a dog attack in a playpark in the Tulloch area of Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A courageous Perth schoolgirl is in line for a treat after she was mauled while saving her friend from a dog attack.

Alyssa MacDonald needed 34 stitches on her face following the incident in a Tulloch playpark.

The nine year-old told her story to The Courier this week, saying she wants to thank a group of teenage boys who chased the dog away then circled her to keep her safe.

Now a crowdfunder has been set up to reward Alyssa’s bravery and treat her and her friend to a day-out.

It comes as Courier readers rushed to praise the actions of all the young people involved.

Alyssa MacDonald smiling with her little sister by her side
Alyssa MacDonald and her little sister Julie Don. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One wrote: “Heroes every one… sometimes when all you hear about is bus shelter smashing yobs it’s easy to forget the vast majority are just normal happy go lucky young people.

“To put yourself in danger to help someone else deserves recognition.”

WARNING – graphic image below

The GoFundMe appeal was started by Alyssa’s aunt Megan Allan, who calls her niece “a little hero”.

It has already raised £440 towards its £500 target.

Explaining her reasons, she said: “She was just playing with her friends when a dog went to attack her friend who is smaller than her.

“My niece jumped in to save her and got attacked in the process.

Alyssa MacDonald with deep wounds on her face
Alyssa MacDonald’s family shared this photo in the aftermath of the Tulloch dog attack. Image: Supplied.

“She had to go for surgery and through it all she was just worried about her friend.

“She’s done something so brave and selfless I think she should be recognised for doing something so brave.”

‘My friend was in trouble and I wanted to help her’

On Wednesday, The Courier revealed how Alyssa and her mum Tanisha Don were both injured in a dog attack last Friday.

Tanisha, 26, had gone to pick her daughter up from the playpark as the drama was unfolding.

She has scars and heavy bruising on her arm from when she hauled the dog away from Alyssa’s three-year-old sister Julie.

Several motorists drove past as this was happening. But Tanisha has praised one man who stopped and tried to catch the dog.

Alyssa MacDonald with stitched face holding Evee Pokemon soft toy
Alyssa MacDonald has been hailed a hero for saving her friend from a dog attack in the Tulloch playpark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She also wants to thank a woman who took care of Julie while medics dealt with Alyssa’s injuries.

The Tulloch Primary pupil was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday night.

She needed 34 stitches to three deep wounds on her face.

Alyssa told The Courier: “My mum says next time I see a big dog like that I have to climb up somewhere high.

“But my friend was in trouble and I wanted to help her.”

Police statement on Tulloch dog attack report

Speaking after the incident on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a dog attacking two girls in the Tulloch Park area of Perth.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“An eight-year-old was injured but did not require medical treatment.

“The dog has been removed to kennels.

“A 63-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous dog offences.”

Conversation