Kinross road closed after one-car crash near Loch Leven

A road in Kinross has been closed following a one-car crash near Loch Leven.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Findatie Farm on the B9097 shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Firefighters cut at least one casualty from the vehicle.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The road has been shut following the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a one-car crash close to Findatie Farm, Kinross at 6.07pm.

“Casualties were trapped within the car on arrival and cutting equipment was used.

“The stop message came in at 7.10pm.

“We have no further information on the incident.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

