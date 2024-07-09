Perth XL Bully owner slams breed ban and reveals ‘stigma’ since adopting dog from England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth XL Bully owner slams breed ban and reveals ‘stigma’ since adopting dog from England

Aaron Cameron says Rico is "perfect around other dogs" - but owners are still scared.

Aaron Cameron and his XL Bully Rico.
Aaron Cameron, from Perth, and his XL Bully Rico. Image: Aaron Cameron
By Kieran Webster

A Perth dog owner says he feels stigmatised since adopting an XL Bully from England.

Aaron Cameron, 34, took ownership of Rico from Cambridge on February 20.

He insists that his 15-month-old pet is “perfect around other dogs” – but other owners are still scared of him.

Aaron has paid almost £100 on an exemption fee ahead of a Scottish Government-imposed deadline of July 31.

It follows a ban imposed on the breed in February.

He fears the registration fee will “take money out of people’s hands” – and has also hit out at the ban.

‘A bad XL Bully owner can still get the dog registered’

It is now an offence to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle, breed, rehome or allow one to stray.

Aaron told The Courier: “I don’t think banning the breed will stop anything. A bad owner can still get the dog registered.

“It is just taking money out of people’s hands.

“Currently, Rico has been registered and I’ve had him neutered.

“I don’t think the register will change anything – if a dog is going to attack someone it’s going to happen if it’s registered or not.

“A dog doesn’t grow up angry, it’s how the owner has brought them up – these dogs need to be in the right hands.

Aaron's XL Bully, Rico
Aaron keeps Rico on a muzzle when out on walks. Image: Aaron Cameron
XL Bully Rico. Image: Aaron Cameron

“But there doesn’t need to be a ban to tell someone a dog needs to wear a muzzle. A good owner should take those steps.

“I suppose, the fact that you’ve got to have the dog neutered and insured are positive steps to making sure the owner is responsible.”

Perth man ‘stigmatised’ since getting dog Rico

According to the Scottish Government’s website, an exemption certificate costs £92.40.

Since adopting Rico, Aaron says he has been stigmatised for owning an XL Bully.

He says he receives comments and stares despite always keeping him on a lead and muzzled.

Aaron added: “When I first got him I was told he was a bit nervous around men, and he was cornering me a bit, but I think he was just scared.h

“He’s not like that at all now.

“Now, when I take him out for walks, he’s perfect around other dogs – so friendly.

“People that have staffies tend to be better with him. But other people have been discriminatory.

“One man who was walking his terrier said ‘look at that monster, get that away’.

Aaron Cameron and his XL Bully Rico.
Aaron describes Rico as a playful dog. Image: Aaron Cameron

“As soon as people see the muzzle, they think about all the stories they see in the press about them killing folk, but it’s bad owners.

“Recently though, I’ve had people coming up to me who think it’s terrible he has to wear a muzzle.

“Things are becoming more positive, and people are starting to let their dogs speak to him more and letting their kids come up to him.

“Rico is absolutely brilliant, he’s really playful and not a reactive dog.

“There have been situations where he’s had the dogs sniffing and barking at him and he doesn’t react.

“He’s like any other dog – chilled out and playful.”

Meanwhile, in Angus, an XL Bully campaigner is trying to secure a permit for a sanctuary for the controversial breed.

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
Delays on A85 in Perthshire as emergency crews called to crash
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
Police search alongside Maggie Wall Memorial following the death of Annalise Johnstone.
Annalise Johnstone: Timeline of Perthshire murder victim’s final hours
Annalise Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved…
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will field questions from the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. Image: St Johnstone FC
5 big Adam Webb questions as US lawyer's St Johnstone ambitions, stadium move and…
Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda
Former private jet boss eyes Crieff for yoga expansion after recovering from 'burnout'
Kinnoull Street in Perth.
'Police everywhere' after man, 31, attacked in Perth city centre pub
A90 near Inchture.
Search for driver who left scene of A90 crash between Dundee and Perth
Car lands on roof near Loch Leven
Woman, 85, reported after car lands on roof in crash near Loch Leven
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Drug fiend raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe with 38 kids' mobile…

Conversation