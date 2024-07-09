Perth XL Bully owner slams breed ban and reveals ‘stigma’ since adopting dog from England

A Perth dog owner says he feels stigmatised since adopting an XL Bully from England.

Aaron Cameron, 34, took ownership of Rico from Cambridge on February 20.

He insists that his 15-month-old pet is “perfect around other dogs” – but other owners are still scared of him.

Aaron has paid almost £100 on an exemption fee ahead of a Scottish Government-imposed deadline of July 31.

It follows a ban imposed on the breed in February.

He fears the registration fee will “take money out of people’s hands” – and has also hit out at the ban.

‘A bad XL Bully owner can still get the dog registered’

It is now an offence to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle, breed, rehome or allow one to stray.

Aaron told The Courier: “I don’t think banning the breed will stop anything. A bad owner can still get the dog registered.

“It is just taking money out of people’s hands.

“Currently, Rico has been registered and I’ve had him neutered.

“I don’t think the register will change anything – if a dog is going to attack someone it’s going to happen if it’s registered or not.

“A dog doesn’t grow up angry, it’s how the owner has brought them up – these dogs need to be in the right hands.

“But there doesn’t need to be a ban to tell someone a dog needs to wear a muzzle. A good owner should take those steps.

“I suppose, the fact that you’ve got to have the dog neutered and insured are positive steps to making sure the owner is responsible.”

Perth man ‘stigmatised’ since getting dog Rico

According to the Scottish Government’s website, an exemption certificate costs £92.40.

Since adopting Rico, Aaron says he has been stigmatised for owning an XL Bully.

He says he receives comments and stares despite always keeping him on a lead and muzzled.

Aaron added: “When I first got him I was told he was a bit nervous around men, and he was cornering me a bit, but I think he was just scared.h

“He’s not like that at all now.

“Now, when I take him out for walks, he’s perfect around other dogs – so friendly.

“People that have staffies tend to be better with him. But other people have been discriminatory.

“One man who was walking his terrier said ‘look at that monster, get that away’.

“As soon as people see the muzzle, they think about all the stories they see in the press about them killing folk, but it’s bad owners.

“Recently though, I’ve had people coming up to me who think it’s terrible he has to wear a muzzle.

“Things are becoming more positive, and people are starting to let their dogs speak to him more and letting their kids come up to him.

“Rico is absolutely brilliant, he’s really playful and not a reactive dog.

“There have been situations where he’s had the dogs sniffing and barking at him and he doesn’t react.

“He’s like any other dog – chilled out and playful.”

Meanwhile, in Angus, an XL Bully campaigner is trying to secure a permit for a sanctuary for the controversial breed.