10 Perth city centre streets to close for Black Watch march

Several streets are set to close in Perth on Sunday for a march in honour of Black Watch veterans who served in Iraq.

The Freedom of Perth March will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1st Battalion’s last deployment in Iraq.

A day of events is being held to remember the service of Black Watch veterans in the 2003/2004 Iraq war, including those who gave their lives.

A service will take place at 11am in St John’s Kirk before the march begins at around 12.15pm from St John’s Street.

Members of the public are invited to take part.

Full list of road closures for Freedom of Perth March

The parade route will travel through Perth city centre and conclude at St Ninian’s Cathedral for a civic reception.

The following roads will be closed throughout the Freedom of Perth March:

St John’s Street

High Street

Scott Street

Foundry Lane

Union Lane

Kinnoull Street

Old High Street

South Methven Street

North Methven Street

Black Watch Gardens

Roads are expected to reopen as the march reaches St Ninian’s Cathedral at around 1pm.

The annual Black Watch March will also take place on Sunday for members who served wearing the red hackle.

It will begin at 2.30pm from Rose Terrace and head for the Black Watch Castle and Museum.

A rolling road closure will be in place on Rose Terrace, Barossa Place, Balhousie Street and Hay Street during this time.