10 Perth city centre streets to close for Black Watch march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

10 Perth city centre streets to close for Black Watch march

It is being held in honour of Black Watch veterans who served in Iraq.

By Ellidh Aitken
The march will commemorate the service of Black Watch veterans in Iraq. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
The march will commemorate the service of Black Watch veterans in Iraq. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Several streets are set to close in Perth on Sunday for a march in honour of Black Watch veterans who served in Iraq.

The Freedom of Perth March will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1st Battalion’s last deployment in Iraq.

A day of events is being held to remember the service of Black Watch veterans in the 2003/2004 Iraq war, including those who gave their lives.

A service will take place at 11am in St John’s Kirk before the march begins at around 12.15pm from St John’s Street.

Members of the public are invited to take part.

Full list of road closures for Freedom of Perth March

The parade route will travel through Perth city centre and conclude at St Ninian’s Cathedral for a civic reception.

The following roads will be closed throughout the Freedom of Perth March:

  • St John’s Street
  • High Street
  • Scott Street
  • Foundry Lane
  • Union Lane
  • Kinnoull Street
  • Old High Street
  • South Methven Street
  • North Methven Street
  • Black Watch Gardens

Roads are expected to reopen as the march reaches St Ninian’s Cathedral at around 1pm.

The annual Black Watch March will also take place on Sunday for members who served wearing the red hackle.

The annual Black Watch march will end at the Black Watch Castle and Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It will begin at 2.30pm from Rose Terrace and head for the Black Watch Castle and Museum.

A rolling road closure will be in place on Rose Terrace, Barossa Place, Balhousie Street and Hay Street during this time.

More from Perth & Kinross

Infinityblu are set to open a new practice in Perth.
New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients
Kinross High Street, Jack Johnson
Driver banned after leading 'convoy' of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire
Funmi Lawal outside Eternal Wigs in Atholl Street, Perth
Perth entrepreneur inspired by mum's cancer battle to open city centre shop selling wigs
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor
How the new LGBTQ+ bar in Perth will look. Image: Rainbow Rooms/Facebook
Plans to launch Perth's first LGBTQ+ bar
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…
Stephen and Emily Tooth
Tributes paid to father and daughter who died in two-car Perthshire crash
A Chinook helicopter
Why Tayside residents were woken up by low-flying helicopters
Gordon Draper has been traced.
Boy, 14, reported missing from Coupar Angus traced
Erigmore Leisure Park in Dunkeld.
Fight for 'very large' expansion of Perthshire caravan park goes to Scottish Government

Conversation