Perthshire couple hope new dog park in Glencarse will suit puppies and nervous canines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire couple hope new dog park in Glencarse will suit puppies and nervous canines

It will allow dogs to exercise off the lead in a safe environment.

By Kieran Webster
Louise and David Gilchrist with their dog Fern
Louise and David Gilchrist with their dog Fern. Image: Supplied

A Perthshire couple hope to open a new dog park in Glencarse later this year.

David and Louise Gilchrist say it will provide the perfect space for nervous dogs and puppies to exercise off the lead in a safe environment.

The dog park, based on David’s farm in Panshill, will be fenced off and feature agility obstacles too.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the couple’s planning application in late May.

Dog park to open on Glencarse farm

David, 45, told The Courier: “It’ll be in an area of land that I can’t farm.

“I keep the land nice and tidy and cut the grass so I thought I might as well make something out of it.

“A lot of people have dogs that don’t recall well and come back to them.

“Owners end up petrified letting them off the lead and having them run around and enjoying themselves.

The couple on the farm.
The couple hopes the dog park will good for puppy training and nervous dogs. Image: Supplied

“The dogs will all be in the fenced areas, so if they run off they won’t go far for you to catch them.

“We’ve not got a timescale but it looks like November to January will be the earliest we open.”

Anyone wishing to use the dog park should contact Louise and David in advance, where hour-long sessions can be booked.

The plot of land which will be used for the dog park.
A plot of land on the farm will be used for the dog park. Image: Supplied

A maximum of six dogs will be able to use the park at any one time and the park will be open during daylight hours.

Dental nurse Linda, 40, added: “I’ll give out the time slot and combination for the padlock and there will be an honesty box for payment.

“If it takes off, we’ll look to create an online booking system, but we want to keep it simple to start.

“We’ll probably charge something around £6 to £10.

“Poo bags will be supplied and extra leads in the park will be provided in case they need to evacuate for whatever reason and the owner doesn’t have any.

“For dogs that are prone to being a bit angry or unpredictable, a thing like this could be really good for them.”

David added: “We won’t have any play toys as we wouldn’t want anyone to choke, but there will be physical things for them to play on and run in and out of.

“Everyone in the area we’ve spoken to has seen quite interested in it and they’re telling their friends.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Meghann Beckers, left, stole from neighbour Charlotte Hamilton, pictured with her children.
Perth hairdresser 'anxious in own home' after neighbour snuck in and stole her car
"I've been a resident here for 30 years and I've never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.
Perth man says 'disgusting' sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
14
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail in Kinross.
Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross
Meghann Beckers following an earlier hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drunken car thief smashed into tree after stealing haul of goods from Perth house
SGN roadworks causing tailbacks on the A9 near Dunkeld
7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of 'critical' tourist season
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
IMS installation manager Arran Donald with the heat pump in Blairgowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including timings, parking, weather and more
Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Craigclowan School
Perthshire schools announce merger plans

Conversation