Perthshire couple hope new dog park in Glencarse will suit puppies and nervous canines

A Perthshire couple hope to open a new dog park in Glencarse later this year.

David and Louise Gilchrist say it will provide the perfect space for nervous dogs and puppies to exercise off the lead in a safe environment.

The dog park, based on David’s farm in Panshill, will be fenced off and feature agility obstacles too.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the couple’s planning application in late May.

Dog park to open on Glencarse farm

David, 45, told The Courier: “It’ll be in an area of land that I can’t farm.

“I keep the land nice and tidy and cut the grass so I thought I might as well make something out of it.

“A lot of people have dogs that don’t recall well and come back to them.

“Owners end up petrified letting them off the lead and having them run around and enjoying themselves.

“The dogs will all be in the fenced areas, so if they run off they won’t go far for you to catch them.

“We’ve not got a timescale but it looks like November to January will be the earliest we open.”

Anyone wishing to use the dog park should contact Louise and David in advance, where hour-long sessions can be booked.

A maximum of six dogs will be able to use the park at any one time and the park will be open during daylight hours.

Dental nurse Linda, 40, added: “I’ll give out the time slot and combination for the padlock and there will be an honesty box for payment.

“If it takes off, we’ll look to create an online booking system, but we want to keep it simple to start.

“We’ll probably charge something around £6 to £10.

“Poo bags will be supplied and extra leads in the park will be provided in case they need to evacuate for whatever reason and the owner doesn’t have any.

“For dogs that are prone to being a bit angry or unpredictable, a thing like this could be really good for them.”

David added: “We won’t have any play toys as we wouldn’t want anyone to choke, but there will be physical things for them to play on and run in and out of.

“Everyone in the area we’ve spoken to has seen quite interested in it and they’re telling their friends.”