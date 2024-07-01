Boys aged 15 and 13 charged after 4,000 bees killed at Perthshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Boys aged 15 and 13 charged after 4,000 bees killed at Perthshire farm

Two incidents took place at Tofthill Farm in Glencarse.

By Chloe Burrell
Entrance to Tofthill Farm in Perthshire.
Entrance to Tofthill Farm. Image: Google Street View

Four boys have been charged after 4,000 bees were killed at a Perthshire farm.

Two separate acts of vandalism took place at Tofthill Farm in Glencarse.

The first incident, which took place between Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, saw a number of plants and farming equipment vandalised.

Two bee boxes containing around 2,000 bees were also damaged and killed as a result.

In a statement provided to police, a spokesperson for the farm said that the incident was “heartbreaking”.

Whilst police were investigating the first incident, a second vandalism was committed on Wednesday, June 12 whereby a further two bee boxes were damaged and a further 2,000 bees were killed.

Four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 13, have been cautioned and charged with the two incidents.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone this weekend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scottish Game Fair 2024: What's on, tickets, parking and weather as event returns to…
Rebecca Tasker was killed in the crash on the A90 in August 2022.
Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire
Fans go wild during headline act, The View. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from second day of Heartland Festival in Pitlochry
Theresa May and Tory candidate Luke Graham leave Perth Museum after visiting the Stone of Destiny. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Theresa May boosts Perthshire Tory hopeful's against-the-odds campaign
8
Police on Appin Terrace.
Man, 31, charged after 'disturbance' at Perth property
Coins hammered into a felled tree at The Hermitage.
Coin hammering trend at Perthshire beauty spot having 'devastating impact' on trees
2
Louise and David Gilchrist with their dog Fern
Perthshire couple hope new dog park in Glencarse will suit puppies and nervous canines
2
Meghann Beckers, left, stole from neighbour Charlotte Hamilton, pictured with her children.
Perth hairdresser 'anxious in own home' after neighbour snuck in and stole her car
2
"I've been a resident here for 30 years and I've never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.
Perth man says 'disgusting' sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard
The roadworks are getting under way at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
16