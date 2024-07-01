Boys aged 15 and 13 charged after 4,000 bees killed at Perthshire farm

Four boys have been charged after 4,000 bees were killed at a Perthshire farm.

Two separate acts of vandalism took place at Tofthill Farm in Glencarse.

The first incident, which took place between Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, saw a number of plants and farming equipment vandalised.

Two bee boxes containing around 2,000 bees were also damaged and killed as a result.

In a statement provided to police, a spokesperson for the farm said that the incident was “heartbreaking”.

Whilst police were investigating the first incident, a second vandalism was committed on Wednesday, June 12 whereby a further two bee boxes were damaged and a further 2,000 bees were killed.

Four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 13, have been cautioned and charged with the two incidents.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.