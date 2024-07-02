Family’s tribute to ‘kind and loyal’ Perth mum whose life may have been shortened by medication error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Family’s tribute to ‘kind and loyal’ Perth mum whose life may have been shortened by medication error

Nicola Lunn, a former secretary at Perth Royal Infirmary, has died aged 52.

By Kieran Webster
Nicole with her sons Harry and Peter.
Nicole with her sons Harry and Peter. Image: Supplied

The family of a “kind and loyal” Perth mum whose life may have been shortened by a medication error have paid tribute following her death aged 52.

Mum-of-two Nicola Lunn died last month after battling various health conditions including osteoporosis.

She received an apology from health chiefs last year after a medication blunder left her unable to have a lung transplant that may have prolonged her life.

Her family have described her as “the life and soul of the party”.

‘She was an amazing mum’

Sister-in-law Rachel told The Courier: “She was funny, kind, and loyal to her friends and family.

“She was the life and soul of the party no matter where she went.

“She was fiercely loyal and protective of her boys and would try and get anything for them.

“I loved her to bits. She was a fantastic auntie to my kids, she was amazing.”

Nicola had two sons – Peter and Harry.

Peter said: “She was an amazing mum.”

Nicola with sons Harry and Peter. Image: Nicola Lunn

Nicola was born in Edinburgh in 1971 and moved to Methven in Perthshire at the age of eight, where she lived most of her life, before recently moving to Perth.

She attended Methven Primary School and Perth Grammar.

Nicola’s first job was at Condies Solicitors before she went on to work at SSE as a travel supervisor.

Her final job was as a medical secretary at Perth Royal Infirmary where she was employed for 23 years.

She was forced to medically retire last December.

Nicola with a darts trophy.
Nicola with a darts trophy. Image: Supplied

Since 2010, she had suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and incurable interstitial lung disease.

This did not stop her from doing the things she loved, including playing darts.

In 2016, despite her health problems, she ran a half marathon in Glasgow to raise money for Bloodwise, after her brother Roy was diagnosed with blood cancer.

However, the steroids she needed to manage the conditions left her with osteoporosis.

NHS Tayside apologised to Nicola in 2023 after two consultants made a mistake in her medication.

The health board admitted she should have been prescribed bone protection drugs to counter the effects of the steroids.

Specialist surgeons said she could no longer receive a crucial lung transplant that could have prolonged her life.

‘If she had got the lung transplant, she’d still be with us’

Family and friends raised funds for her to receive life-prolonging stem cell treatment which was not available on the NHS.

Rachel said: “She never let any of these conditions get the better of her, she always kept going and had a lot of fight.

“If she had been on the drugs, she might have been a bit better than what she was.

“We do feel if she had got the lung transplant, she’d still be with us.”

Nicola with her dad Alex, brother Roy and niece and nephew Heather and Ruaridh. Image: Supplied

After fundraising efforts from her family and friends, Nicola was able to fund stem cell treatment in Serbia.

Rachel added: “After the treatment, she did seem to be getting better, we had her out for meals and nights out.

“But latterly an infection took hold and they couldn’t keep on top of it, and unfortunately it took over in the end.

“She was just an amazing person.”

Nicola’s funeral will take place on Wednesday July 10 at Perth Crematorium.

Attendees will be able to donate to the British Lung Foundation.

