Home News Perth & Kinross

Hunt for Perth crash driver who went through red light then dumped car on A9

A navy blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash on West Bridge Street on Monday.

By Chloe Burrell
West Bridge Street, Perth.
The crash took place on West Bridge Street in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for the driver of a Ford Fiesta that was involved in a crash in Perth city centre.

The navy blue vehicle – which had ‘BMW’ taped on the bonnet and boot – was involved in the collision on West Bridge Street at around 10.40am on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

An investigation found that the car did not stop and was driven through a red light on Atholl Street at the junctions with Kinnoull Street and North Methven Street.

It was later spotted on the A9 southbound at the Dunkeld junction and traced abandoned on the dual carriageway a mile south of the Birnam junction.

Police have launched a probe to trace the driver and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 0937 and 1014 of Monday, July 1, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

