Perthshire studio hosting Taylor Swift day camp where kids can learn superstar’s dance moves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire studio hosting Taylor Swift day camp where kids can learn superstar’s dance moves

The event will also feature singing, make-up, friendship bracelets and more.

By Kieran Webster
A split image of Taylor Swift and Robyn Goodfellow.
The Taylor Swift day camp will take place at Robyn Goodfellow's dance studio in Scone. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/Supplied

A Perthshire studio is hosting a Taylor Swift day camp where kids can learn the pop superstar’s dance moves.

Robyn Goodfellow will host the event at RG Dance Studio in Scone – which will also feature singing, make-up, friendship bracelets and more.

The six-hour event – which costs £30 per head – is being held on July 22.

It comes after Swift’s run of sold-out shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh last month sent fans into a frenzy.

‘Kids went wild’ ahead of Scone Taylor Swift day camp

Robyn told The Courier: “Taylor Swift is so popular right now and the kids are always telling me how much they love her.

“I asked my class of eight to 10-year-olds if they wanted to do a day camp they went wild so it seemed a good idea.

“They said, ‘Please do it, we love her’, so we’ve decided to do a day where they can learn her dance routines.

“I’ve had loads of great feedback – but I’ve had to tell the dance mums it’s for the kids only.

Taylor Swift recently performed in Dublin as part of her Eras tour. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“They can go home and show their mums all the moves they learnt and maybe teach them.

Robyn runs weekly classes and summer camps at her Scone studio but says she has never done a themed workshop before.

She says the day will be full of dancing, singing and glitter for boys and girls who love the American pop star.

The 35-year-old added: “She has so many songs so I’ll ask what the kids want to do.

‘It’s all about the memories it will create’

“We’ll do some group singing, dance routines, and make and share friendship bracelets – like at the concerts.

“Kids love dressing up and being in a different world – it’s all about the memories it will create.

“As soon as we announced this on social media, it blew up. We still have a couple of spaces but we’ll need to start a waiting list.”

Spaces are limited and anyone interested in signing up is urged to contact support@rgdancestudio.co.uk or phone 07825 816779.

During Swift’s run of Edinburgh concerts, rumours swirled that the singer was staying at a mansion in Kinross.

More from Perth & Kinross

West Bridge Street, Perth.
Hunt for Perth crash driver who went through red light then dumped car on…
Nicole with her sons Harry and Peter.
Family's tribute to 'kind and loyal' Perth mum whose life may have been shortened…
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…
Entrance to Tofthill Farm in Perthshire.
Boys aged 15 and 13 charged after 4,000 bees killed at Perthshire farm
The Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone this weekend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scottish Game Fair 2024: What's on, tickets, parking and weather as event returns to…
Rebecca Tasker was killed in the crash on the A90 in August 2022.
Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire
Fans go wild during headline act, The View. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from second day of Heartland Festival in Pitlochry
Theresa May and Tory candidate Luke Graham leave Perth Museum after visiting the Stone of Destiny. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Theresa May boosts Perthshire Tory hopeful's against-the-odds campaign
9
Police on Appin Terrace.
Man, 31, charged after 'disturbance' at Perth property
Coins hammered into a felled tree at The Hermitage.
Coin hammering trend at Perthshire beauty spot having 'devastating impact' on trees
2

Conversation