Perthshire studio hosting Taylor Swift day camp where kids can learn superstar’s dance moves

A Perthshire studio is hosting a Taylor Swift day camp where kids can learn the pop superstar’s dance moves.

Robyn Goodfellow will host the event at RG Dance Studio in Scone – which will also feature singing, make-up, friendship bracelets and more.

The six-hour event – which costs £30 per head – is being held on July 22.

It comes after Swift’s run of sold-out shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh last month sent fans into a frenzy.

‘Kids went wild’ ahead of Scone Taylor Swift day camp

Robyn told The Courier: “Taylor Swift is so popular right now and the kids are always telling me how much they love her.

“I asked my class of eight to 10-year-olds if they wanted to do a day camp they went wild so it seemed a good idea.

“They said, ‘Please do it, we love her’, so we’ve decided to do a day where they can learn her dance routines.

“I’ve had loads of great feedback – but I’ve had to tell the dance mums it’s for the kids only.

“They can go home and show their mums all the moves they learnt and maybe teach them.

Robyn runs weekly classes and summer camps at her Scone studio but says she has never done a themed workshop before.

She says the day will be full of dancing, singing and glitter for boys and girls who love the American pop star.

The 35-year-old added: “She has so many songs so I’ll ask what the kids want to do.

‘It’s all about the memories it will create’

“We’ll do some group singing, dance routines, and make and share friendship bracelets – like at the concerts.

“Kids love dressing up and being in a different world – it’s all about the memories it will create.

“As soon as we announced this on social media, it blew up. We still have a couple of spaces but we’ll need to start a waiting list.”

Spaces are limited and anyone interested in signing up is urged to contact support@rgdancestudio.co.uk or phone 07825 816779.

During Swift’s run of Edinburgh concerts, rumours swirled that the singer was staying at a mansion in Kinross.