Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Urgent’ appeal for missing Perth man last seen in Dundee

Barry McBride, 45, was last seen in Dundee city centre on Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
Barry McBride, 45, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland

Police are searching for a missing Perth man who was last seen in Dundee.

Barry McBride, 45, was last spotted in Dundee city centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday, July 4.

It is thought he may have boarded a train at Dundee station, however, it is unknown where he intended to travel to.

Police say Barry is around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a khaki green North Face jacket, blue jeans and tan-coloured boots.

Sergeant Lindsay Brown said: “Barry hasn’t been in contact with family since yesterday afternoon, which is out of character for him.

“We’re urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Barry since around 3.30pm yesterday is urged to call us.

“Barry, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can ensure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 3604 of July 4.

