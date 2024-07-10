Man, 40, ‘entered Perth home before being confronted by homeowner’

A 40-year-old man has been charged after “entering a property before being confronted by the homeowner.”

The incident happened at Rona Court in the North Muirton area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Officers traced a suspect on Bute Drive shortly afterwards.

He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Tuesday, July 9, police received a report of a man entering an insecure property in the Rona Court area of Perth, before being confronted by the homeowner.

“A 40-year-old man was traced by officers on Bute Drive a short time later and was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, July 10.”