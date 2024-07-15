Vaccination centres in Perth and Dundee set to move to new venues

Vaccination centres in Perth and Dundee are to change as NHS Tayside moves its facilities into new venues from this week.

After two years in St John’s Street, the Perth vaccination team will be moving to Pullar House in Kinnoull Street.

The children’s vaccination service will also be moving to the new venue from its current home in Drumhar Health Centre.

In Dundee, the team will relocate from the current High Street venue, where it has been based for almost three years, to Wallacetown Health Centre in Lyon Street.

Vaccination centres in Perth and Dundee to move to new venues

Staff in Perth will begin moving in phases from Tuesday.

The first appointments in Pullar House will take place next week for travel and catch-up vaccinations.

The Dundee team will begin vaccinations in Wallacetown from August 12 when the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) campaign begins.

Louise Wanless, lead nurse for NHS Tayside vaccination service, thanked those who helped run the venues and those who came to be vaccinated.

She added: “Our teams have been working hard to secure suitable new premises and we look forward to welcoming our patients to our new vaccination clinics over the next few weeks.”

‘Significant milestone’ for Perth and Kinross Council

Stephen Crawford, Perth and Kinross Council’s strategic lead for property services, said: “This move is a significant milestone in our ‘working smarter’ project as we explore transforming Pullar House into a public service hub.”

Anyone attending the new Perth vaccination centre by car can use any of the nearby car parks in the city centre.

In addition, blue badge parking is available on South Street and there is drop-off access from King Edward Street.

Shop Mobility is also located nearby on Canal Street.

Meanwhile, Wallacetown Health Centre has parking on site including for blue badge holders.