Firefighters tackle skip blaze near Dundee nightclub

Buses in the area came to a halt.

By James Simpson
Fire at St Andrews Street, Dundee.
Firefighters were called to St Andrews Street in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomosn

Firefighters were scrambled to a private car park in Dundee after a skip caught fire.

Appliances from Balmossie and Blackness fire stations descended on St Andrews Street on Sunday evening.

Smoke was seen billowing from the car park at the back of Pout nightclub at around 8pm.

One resident said buses were being stopped near The Town House pub as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Buses were stopped at King Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “I heard all the sirens screaming into the street and I saw the smoke coming from the pend leading to the car park.

“The crews were lashing water on a skip just at the back of Pout nightclub.

“The buses were stopped on King Street as crews accessed a water source nearby.

“When the crews left I went round to take a look and there was some mess.

“It was so lucky this fire didn’t spread.

“There were gas bottles nearby and the skip was close to coolant fans at the nightclub.”

One resident feared the fire could have spread. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The skip at the rear of St Andrews Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “There have been issues in this pend before with a vehicle being damaged in a blaze.

“While I was there the police didn’t attend the scene.

“I’m just thankful no one was injured or there wasn’t any serious damage.”

Police treating Dundee fire as ‘wilful’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received the stop message at around 9.05pm.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a skip well alight in the Seagate area.

“Appliances from Balmossie and Blackness were dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and one jet  and a thermal imaging camera during the incident.

“We received the stop message at 9.05pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Sunday, 14 July, 2024, officers received a report of skips on fire at Seagate, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

