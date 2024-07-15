House destroyed after crews take seven hours to tame Dundee fire

A house in Dundee has been devastated after a fire.

The home on Linfield Street in the Mid Craigie area was destroyed in the blaze, which firefighters tackled for nearly seven hours on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5.30pm.

Fire crews did not leave the area until after 12am.

Police say the fire is not being treated as wilful and that inquiries are ongoing.

The house has since been boarded up.

A witness told The Courier she saw smoke billowing from the building as firefighters arrived on Friday.

She said: “I saw what must have been 10 to 15 firefighters, six of them with breathing apparatus, approach the house.

“Jets of water being sent into the two upstairs room windows which looked completely burnt out.

“Smoke still billowing out.

“The fire looks to have completely devastated the house.”