Tools worth £5,000+ stolen from Blairgowrie garage in break-in

More than £5,000 worth of tools have been stolen from a garage in Perthshire after a break-in, according to the owner.

Officers were called to Kirkview Garage in Blairgowrie on Monday morning after reports of an overnight break-in at the premises.

Bob Munro, owner of the garage in Rattray, said: “I first found out about the break-in when a customer dropped off a car just after six on Monday morning.

Police probe break-in and theft at Blairgowrie garage

“It must have happened between midnight and 6am.

“Over £5,000 worth of tools has been taken, including Milwaukie power tools and several diagnostic computers.

“Everything valuable has been more or less taken and police have been out at the garage this morning.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Monday we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Alyth Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”