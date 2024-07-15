LEE WILKIE: Confidence sky high for Tony Docherty’s Dundee – but one thing will keep feet on the ground

Confidence will be oozing out of Dundee after hitting seven goals in their opener at Bonnyrigg Rose.

If there is a way to start a season then that’s it.

Huge contrast across the road to the way United started theirs.

The two rivals will be judged similarly throughout the season purely because of that rivalry and that they are in the same division once more.

Dundee showed their neighbours how to go about facing a lower-league team in a tricky cup tie.

The Dark Blues blew Bonnyrigg away.

Within minutes anyone watching knew the result was only going one way.

Handy reminder

Tony Docherty couldn’t ask for a better way to begin.

Though I noticed he’s annoyed at conceding a goal when 6-0 up.

I mean, if I was playing, I’d be furious at letting a cheap goal past you at that stage.

That, though, might just be a handy reminder for the manager ahead of tomorrow’s match at Arbroath.

There can be no letting up or teams will punish you, no matter what level they are at.

I’ve no doubt he’ll be drilling that into his team.

But confidence is high, a lot of goals spread around and plenty to be happy about.

Curtis Main grabbed a hat-trick and showed what a difference getting a full pre-season under your belt can make.

Start as you mean to go on, Dundee.