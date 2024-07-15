LEE WILKIE: Confidence sky high for Tony Docherty’s Dundee – but one thing will keep feet on the ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Confidence sky high for Tony Docherty’s Dundee – but one thing will keep feet on the ground

The Dark Blues thumped Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1 on Saturday to start the new season in style.

Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate Curtis Main's opening goal at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Confidence will be oozing out of Dundee after hitting seven goals in their opener at Bonnyrigg Rose.

If there is a way to start a season then that’s it.

Huge contrast across the road to the way United started theirs.

The two rivals will be judged similarly throughout the season purely because of that rivalry and that they are in the same division once more.

Dundee showed their neighbours how to go about facing a lower-league team in a tricky cup tie.

Lyall Cameron makes it 6-0. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron makes it 6-0. Image: SNS

The Dark Blues blew Bonnyrigg away.

Within minutes anyone watching knew the result was only going one way.

Handy reminder

Tony Docherty couldn’t ask for a better way to begin.

Though I noticed he’s annoyed at conceding a goal when 6-0 up.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS

I mean, if I was playing, I’d be furious at letting a cheap goal past you at that stage.

That, though, might just be a handy reminder for the manager ahead of tomorrow’s match at Arbroath.

There can be no letting up or teams will punish you, no matter what level they are at.

I’ve no doubt he’ll be drilling that into his team.

But confidence is high, a lot of goals spread around and plenty to be happy about.

Curtis Main grabbed a hat-trick and showed what a difference getting a full pre-season under your belt can make.

Start as you mean to go on, Dundee.

More from Dundee FC

A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee to move two Premier Sports Cup home games from Dens Park as…
4
Curtis Main bagged a hat-trick for Dundee at Bonnyrigg on Saturday. Image: SNS
Dundee hat-trick hero Curtis Main vows Simon Murray strike partnership will be a 'nightmare…
2
Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Bonnyrigg rout - who was the unheralded star and…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'relentless' Dundee as he admits Bonnyrigg Rose victory could have been…
3
Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played once more as a trialist. Image: SNS
Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin
Simon Murray is delighted to be representing his boyhood club. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray explains 'family difficulties' eased by Dundee switch as star hails 'second to…
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Dundee confirm Zak Rudden departure - with Championship side set to snap up striker
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson opens up on injury woes as he targets first-team…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is free agent after leaving Forest Green Rovers
2
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee suffer blow as Clark Robertson ruled out for start of league season
2

Conversation