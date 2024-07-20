Coupar Angus 2 Sisters chicken factory expansion could be overturned over flooding fears

The expansion of the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus could be overturned due to fears over flooding.

Earlier this month, Perth and Kinross Council approved a £100m overhaul of the site.

This would see the firm’s existing plant demolished and replaced with a modern complex on neighbouring farmland.

The site of the old factory would be cleared to make space for smaller business units and up to 49 new homes.

But the Scottish Government will revisit the council’s planning consent due to Sepa’s objection over flood risk.

Coupar Angus scheme would put ‘people or property at risk of flooding’

The environmental regulator says the scheme “is expected to put people or property at risk of flooding.”

Alasdair Milne, Sepa’s senior planning officer, wrote that “any compensatory storage area” would need to ensure that water can freely drain after a flood.

He added: “Pumping is mentioned but please note that Sepa do not advocate the use of mechanical interventions to facilitate compensatory storage due to their risk of operational failure.”

PKC engineer Russell Stewart admitted that a flood risk assessment was “clear” that areas of the site are at risk of flooding.

He added that under current policy the application should not be approved.

However, he did not object to the proposal because the site is considered “essential infrastructure” and the applicant satisfied “key criteria” regarding flood risk.

But Sepa’s objection meant the council was obliged to refer its decision to the Scottish Government under the Town and Country Planning Direction 2009.

It may now be reviewed by Scotland’s ministers.

2 Sisters expansion ‘essential’ for firm

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant planning permission in principle for the development on July 3.

They were told up to 70 more new jobs could be created at the business units, which would replace the old factory.

And 25% of the new homes would be affordable.

The 2 Sisters Food Group factory employs more than 1,000 people at present. It is by far the largest employer in the Coupar Angus area.

The company says the replacement is essential if it is to remain in the area.

