Pictures as demolition begins at British Cars Auction site in Kinross

Demolition work has begun at the former British Car Auctions (BCA) site in Kinross.

BCA was an icon of the second-hand car market and was well-attended in its 1980s heyday.

The work – led by Loch Developments Ltd – will see the site transformed into Loch Leven Gateway, a retail and community hub.

It is anticipated to be open to the public in summer 2026.

The demolition job is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

What will replace the British Cars Auction site?

Loch Leven Gateway will take over the nine-acre brownfield industrial site that has lain derelict for several years.

Developers say the hub will offer locals more choice and complement Kinross High Street.

Potential occupiers could include a garden centre, a food retailer and a coffee-based drive-thru.

Provision will also be made for electric vehicle charging and cycle parking.

Loch Developments will also look to create new vehicle and pedestrian gateway and access points to the Loch Leven Nature Reserve and Heritage Trail car park, ensuring better access routes.

An improved junction and new access road into the retail park will also be formed to safely manage traffic.

Funding for flood defences has been secured, with details to be revealed in line with the council’s delivery of the works.

A detailed planning submission will be lodged further down the line.

Loch Leven Gateway aims to boost local employment opportunities

LSPIM Dev Co will advise Loch Development on the demolition work.

Group development director Andy Richardson said: “We are excited to bring forward this fantastic development which will boost employment opportunities, and greatly enhance local consumer choice.

“It will also help the council and the Scottish Government meet their carbon reduction targets by reducing travel times and leakage to other centres by encouraging local consumer spending.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the council to provide essential land for the flood defence scheme.

“It is crucial for the long-term environmental protection of homes and businesses in Kinross.

“We look forward to delivering the scheme which, subject to the flood defence works programme, we expect to be open to the public by summer 2026.”

Our photographer Steve Brown visited the site on Wednesday to see what early progress had been made in the demolition project.