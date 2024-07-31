Pictures as demolition begins at British Cars Auction site in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as demolition begins at British Cars Auction site in Kinross

The Loch Leven Gateway retail and community hub is set to open at the site in 2026.

Demolition has begun at the former British Car Auction site in Kinross.
The former British Car Auction site in Kinross is being demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Demolition work has begun at the former British Car Auctions (BCA) site in Kinross.

BCA was an icon of the second-hand car market and was well-attended in its 1980s heyday.

The work – led by Loch Developments Ltd – will see the site transformed into Loch Leven Gateway, a retail and community hub.

It is anticipated to be open to the public in summer 2026.

The demolition job is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

What will replace the British Cars Auction site?

Loch Leven Gateway will take over the nine-acre brownfield industrial site that has lain derelict for several years.

Developers say the hub will offer locals more choice and complement Kinross High Street.

Potential occupiers could include a garden centre, a food retailer and a coffee-based drive-thru.

Provision will also be made for electric vehicle charging and cycle parking.

Loch Developments will also look to create new vehicle and pedestrian gateway and access points to the Loch Leven Nature Reserve and Heritage Trail car park, ensuring better access routes.

An improved junction and new access road into the retail park will also be formed to safely manage traffic.

Funding for flood defences has been secured, with details to be revealed in line with the council’s delivery of the works.

A detailed planning submission will be lodged further down the line.

Loch Leven Gateway aims to boost local employment opportunities

LSPIM Dev Co will advise Loch Development on the demolition work.

Group development director Andy Richardson said: “We are excited to bring forward this fantastic development which will boost employment opportunities, and greatly enhance local consumer choice.

“It will also help the council and the Scottish Government meet their carbon reduction targets by reducing travel times and leakage to other centres by encouraging local consumer spending.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the council to provide essential land for the flood defence scheme.

“It is crucial for the long-term environmental protection of homes and businesses in Kinross.

“We look forward to delivering the scheme which, subject to the flood defence works programme, we expect to be open to the public by summer 2026.”

Our photographer Steve Brown visited the site on Wednesday to see what early progress had been made in the demolition project.

