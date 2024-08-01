Police appeal after thugs trash Perthshire mobile library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police appeal after thugs trash Perthshire mobile library

The mobile library van was parked in Perth at the time, and users now face weeks of disruption

By Morag Lindsay
Culture Perth and Kinross mobile library van on the road
The Perthshire mobile library which was vandalised. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Police are investigating after vandals wrecked a Perthshire mobile library.

The van was parked at is base at the AK Bell library in Perth at the time of the attack.

The hooligans smashed windows and automatic doors and damaged the electrics, rear skylight and internal cupboards and drawers.

They also made off with a small amount of cash.

Culture Perth and Kinross chiefs say the mobile library will be off the road for several weeks for repairs.

And customers in rural areas of Perthshire have been warned to expect disruptions to their regular service.

AK Bell library exterior
The Perthshire mobile library was parked at AK Bell Library in Perth when it was attacked. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened between 4pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday this week.

Perthshire mobile library customers pledge donations for repairs

Constable Victoria McShane, of the Perth Local Policing Team, said: “The damage caused to the vehicle will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our local community and it is important we trace the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police via 101, quoting incident number 0775 of June 30 2024.

The mobile library service normally travels about 50,000 miles taking books and other resources to communities across Perthshire which don’t have a community library.

Perthshire mobile library van on the road
Perthshire residents face disruption to their mobile library service. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

A Culture Perth and Kinross spokesperson said the damage had left one of its two vans out of action.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the vehicle will require significant repair and will be off the road for several weeks.

“We will be contacting the mobile library customers to let them know of the situation and that we will be providing a reduced van service.

“Whilst our customers are upset at the loss of the mobile library they have provided messages of support including kind offers of donations for repairs,” the spokesperson added.

“Police Scotland are investigating the incident. And we would encourage anyone who may have information that can assist their investigation to contact them directly.”

Conversation