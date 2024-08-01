Police appeal after thugs trash Perthshire mobile library

Police are investigating after vandals wrecked a Perthshire mobile library.

The van was parked at is base at the AK Bell library in Perth at the time of the attack.

The hooligans smashed windows and automatic doors and damaged the electrics, rear skylight and internal cupboards and drawers.

They also made off with a small amount of cash.

Culture Perth and Kinross chiefs say the mobile library will be off the road for several weeks for repairs.

And customers in rural areas of Perthshire have been warned to expect disruptions to their regular service.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened between 4pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday this week.

Constable Victoria McShane, of the Perth Local Policing Team, said: “The damage caused to the vehicle will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our local community and it is important we trace the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police via 101, quoting incident number 0775 of June 30 2024.

The mobile library service normally travels about 50,000 miles taking books and other resources to communities across Perthshire which don’t have a community library.

A Culture Perth and Kinross spokesperson said the damage had left one of its two vans out of action.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the vehicle will require significant repair and will be off the road for several weeks.

“We will be contacting the mobile library customers to let them know of the situation and that we will be providing a reduced van service.

“Whilst our customers are upset at the loss of the mobile library they have provided messages of support including kind offers of donations for repairs,” the spokesperson added.

“Police Scotland are investigating the incident. And we would encourage anyone who may have information that can assist their investigation to contact them directly.”