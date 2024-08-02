Man, 36, charged with ‘exposing himself’ in Perth park

A 36-year-old man has been charged after claims he exposed himself in a Perth park.

Police were called to Jeanfield Park on Rannoch Road on Thursday night.

The man was arrested and is due to appear in court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a man exposing himself on Rannoch Road, Perth.

“The 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”