Former Perthshire GP surgery put up for sale for £165,000

A former Perthshire GP surgery has gone on the market.

Methven surgery, which closed on January 1 2024, is for sale for offers over £165,000.

Described as a “development opportunity”, the surgery would need full renovation.

However, change of use to become a home was granted in May.

The decision to close the surgery came four years after it was deemed safe after staffing issues.

According to marketer Aberdein Considine, the former surgery has the scope to become a spacious three or four-bedroom home.

Currently, there are four large rooms, a waiting area, a reception and a kitchen in the property.

There are also storage rooms and two WCs

Aberdein Considine says the property will suit a range of buyers due to its proximity to Perth.

It is currently open to offers over £165,000.

