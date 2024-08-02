Former Perthshire GP surgery put up for sale for £165,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire GP surgery put up for sale for £165,000

There is already planning permission to turn the GP surgery into a home.

By Kieran Webster
Methven Surgery.
Methven Surgery. Image: Aberdein Considine

A former Perthshire GP surgery has gone on the market.

Methven surgery, which closed on January 1 2024, is for sale for offers over £165,000.

Described as a “development opportunity”, the surgery would need full renovation.

However, change of use to become a home was granted in May.

The waiting room.
The waiting room. Image: Aberdein Considine
The reception.
The reception. Image: Aberdein Considine
One of the consulting rooms.
One of the former consulting rooms. Image: Aberdein Considine

The decision to close the surgery came four years after it was deemed safe after staffing issues.

According to marketer Aberdein Considine, the former surgery has the scope to become a spacious three or four-bedroom home.

Currently, there are four large rooms, a waiting area, a reception and a kitchen in the property.

There are also storage rooms and two WCs

Another consulting rooms.
The former surgery needs a full renovation. Image: Aberdein Considine
A storage room.
A storage room. Image: Aberdein Considine
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
A W/C.
A WC. Image: Aberdein Considine

Aberdein Considine says the property will suit a range of buyers due to its proximity to Perth.

It is currently open to offers over £165,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the asking price for Weem Inn in Aberfeldy has been cut by £60,000.

