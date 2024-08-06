Perth Highland Games and European Pipe Band Championships: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Highland Games and European Pipe Band Championships: All you need to know

The event will take place on Sunday, August 11.

Perth Highland Games.
Perth Highland Games will kick off on Sunday. Image: Ian Potter
By Chloe Burrell

The annual Perth Highland Games will kick off this weekend at the South Inch, which will also host the European Pipe Band Championships.

The jam-packed event will take place from 9am on Sunday, August 11.

Established in 1826, the event has been attracting locals and visitors alike ever since.

Here is a full guide on what to expect from the day.

What time will the event start and finish?

The Perth Highland Games will start at 9am and last until just after 5pm, when there is a massed pipe band performance.

What’s on at the event?

There is plenty to see and do at the Perth Highland Games, including more than 70 food, drink and gift stalls.

Here is a list of the activities to expect on the day:

  • More than 145 pipe bands from all over the world will be playing across the whole day
  • Highland dancing contest
  • Caber toss
  • Hammer throw
  • Putting the stone or ball
  • Throwing the ball and chain
  • Throwing the weight over the bar
  • Medieval knights’ fighting display
  • Track events including running and cycling
  • Chieftain’s march
  • Massed pipe band show

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the day are still available online. Adults can get in for £12 and children aged between six and 16 can enter for £6.

A family ticket that includes two adults and two children, aged 16 and under, can be purchased for £30.

Concession tickets are available for £6. Coach parking for pipe bands costs £50.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, it is expected to be warm on Sunday with a high of 18 degrees.

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day with this changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

More from Perth & Kinross

George Mitchell
Ex-Perthshire football club boss fined for assaulting rival team's striker
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Scottish Water admits discharging sewage into River Tay in Perth
Kinoull Parish Church exterior
Perth church fails in bid to block short-term let licence for family home
James Demarco
Murderer fled Perth hospital after attacking guards and terrorised a mum in car park
Perthshire Pride 2023.
Perthshire Pride 2024: All you need to know including march route and line-up
Rory Mackay.
Thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three Perthshire hotels on way home from…
Taymouth Castle surrounded by greenery
Taymouth Castle flood threat forces change of plan for £4m homes
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Latest plans for Perth leisure pool to be unveiled this month ahead of September…
3
The Perth Salute made a triumphant return with a festive parade and a range of entertaining shows and veteran tributes on the North Inch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as D-Day vehicles star in City of Perth Salute 2024
Murray Lauchlan (second from left) and Colin Howat (third from left) in front of David Comrie and Son Butchers.
Comrie butcher Colin hangs up apron after 51 years

Conversation