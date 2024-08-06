Perth Highland Games and European Pipe Band Championships: All you need to know

The annual Perth Highland Games will kick off this weekend at the South Inch, which will also host the European Pipe Band Championships.

The jam-packed event will take place from 9am on Sunday, August 11.

Established in 1826, the event has been attracting locals and visitors alike ever since.

Here is a full guide on what to expect from the day.

What time will the event start and finish?

The Perth Highland Games will start at 9am and last until just after 5pm, when there is a massed pipe band performance.

What’s on at the event?

There is plenty to see and do at the Perth Highland Games, including more than 70 food, drink and gift stalls.

Here is a list of the activities to expect on the day:

More than 145 pipe bands from all over the world will be playing across the whole day

Highland dancing contest

Caber toss

Hammer throw

Putting the stone or ball

Throwing the ball and chain

Throwing the weight over the bar

Medieval knights’ fighting display

Track events including running and cycling

Chieftain’s march

Massed pipe band show

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the day are still available online. Adults can get in for £12 and children aged between six and 16 can enter for £6.

A family ticket that includes two adults and two children, aged 16 and under, can be purchased for £30.

Concession tickets are available for £6. Coach parking for pipe bands costs £50.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, it is expected to be warm on Sunday with a high of 18 degrees.

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day with this changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.