Home News Perth & Kinross

Disabled Perthshire OAP wins £100 pub parking fine fight

Dougie Law says he didn't notice signs telling Falls of Dochart Inn patrons they need to register their details

Dougie Law holding parking fine standing outside his home.
Dougie Law was fined £100 following his visit to the Falls of Dochart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Parking bosses have torn up a disabled OAP’s parking ticket after he was fined for using the car park at a pub he was visiting.

Perthshire blue badge holder Dougie Law was sent a £100 ticket after an evening out at the Falls of Dochart Inn.

There are signs advising customers they need to register their details inside if they want to use the car park.

But Dougie, 74, says it was nearly 10pm when he and his wife arrived, and the pub at Killin was so busy he didn’t notice any signs.

He claims he was sent packing when he went back to the Falls of Dochart Inn to ask if staff could help him overturn the fine.

But the private firm which manages the venue’s car park has now agreed to waive the fee.

A spokesperson for ParkingEye said: “We can confirm that an appeal has been made by the motorist and we have now cancelled the charge as a gesture of goodwill.”

Falls of Dochart Inn exterior
The Falls of Dochart Inn.

Retired nurse Dougie, who walks with crutches, says he is relieved he won’t have to stump up, but sorry that The Courier had to step in on his behalf.

“Everyone was saying to me ‘don’t pay it’,” he said.

“But it’s a horrible thing to have hanging over you.

“I’ve never had a parking fine or a speeding ticket in my life.”

Falls of Dochart Inn hits out at parking dispute online ‘trolls’

Dougie fell foul of the rules after he and wife Hilary travelled from their home at Fearnan, near Kenmore, to see musician Robert Carmichael perform at the Falls of Dochart Inn.

“We were late getting there. So we parked outside and went straight in,” he said.

“The pub was chocka. There’s supposed to be a notice about parking on the bar but I couldn’t see anything for all the people.

Dougie Law holding £100 parking fine
Dougie was shocked when the parking fine arrived at his home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We were only there for an hour and 40 minutes. And then two days later I got this notice fining me £100.

“I went back to the bar on my crutches and said ‘you’re not going to believe this – you’ve given me a ticket and I’ve got a blue badge’, thinking they’d show some empathy. But they said you’ll just have to pay it.”

A spokesperson for the Falls of Dochart Inn told the Courier people had been posting “outrageous” comments and threats since Dougie complained about his plight on a local Facebook page.

And they reiterated that there was nothing the business could do to help.

“There are five big signs regarding the parking in the car park and more inside, plus three iPads inside,” said the spokesperson.

Falls of Dochart waterfall at Killin
The Inn is next to the Falls of Dochart at Killin – a popular spot with visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I’m sure if he proves he was in the establishment to Parkingeye something can be done but we cannot do anything about it.

“The level of trolls that has been stirred up towards us on social media is unjust and we will be seeking legal advice on this matter.”

Case a reminder of blue badge limits

A Parkingeye spokesperson confirmed it has shown mercy and cancelled Dougie’s charge.

The spokesperson added: “The car park at Falls of Dochart Inn and Smokehouse in Killin features nine prominent and highly-visible signs providing information on how to use the car park responsibly.

“The guidance advises that tariffs apply 24/7. However patrons of the shop, cafe and restaurant can register their details in the terminals within the respective premises to receive a free parking permit.

Blue badge sticker in car window
That blue badge might count for nothing in a private car park. Image: Shutterstock.

“The signage states that the rules of the car park also apply to blue badge holders,” the spokesperson added.

“The motorist received a charge for parking and not making a payment or registering their vehicle.”

Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their parking charge if they believe they have mitigating circumstances.

The blue badge permit allows drivers to park for free on streets with parking meters or pay-and-display machines, as well as in disabled parking bays.

However, holders are told they may have to pay, and to check signs, if they are using a private car park.

