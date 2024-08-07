Is Andy Murray-backed sportswear brand Castore eyeing Dundee move?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Is Andy Murray-backed sportswear brand Castore eyeing Dundee move?

A Manchester-based company has submitted an application to fit out an existing unit in the Overgate.

By Laura Devlin
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.

British sportswear brand Castore could be set to open their first Dundee store as plans are lodged with the local council.

A Manchester-based company, believed to be the active-wear brand, has lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out an existing unit in the Overgate.

If approved, work totalling £100,000 would be carried out to make alterations to the premises next to the former Superdry store on the upper floor.

The unit is currently listed as under offer by commercial property estate agent Orinsen.

The Dundee shop would be Castore’s third in Scotland, with outlets already open in Glasgow and Livingston.

Rise of Castore

Castore has seen a meteoric rise since it was first established by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon in 2015.

The brand became the official kit partner of Andy Murray in 2019 – with the tennis superstar also becoming a shareholder in the company the same year.

A year later, Castore became the official supplier of Rangers in a five year deal thought to be worth £25m.

Rangers in action action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

The company has also previously supplied kits to English clubs including Newcastle and Wolves, as well as German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and the England cricket team are also on their books.

New stores opening in Overgate

Castore’s Dundee plans are the latest in a number of new stores opening in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

It was announced last month that Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene would over the former Superdry unit.

Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene is taking over the former Superdry unit. Image: DC Thomson.

The new store is scheduled to open on August 16, with the first 100 customers through the door set to be gifted a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth more than £60.

And in April, Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired opened their first Dundee store at a unit in the centre.

Work is also progressing on the new Frasers department store, which is scheduled to open in September in the former Debenhams unit.

Castore has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

McDonald's, Reform Street
Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf says he could leave Scotland due to Islamophobia fears
31
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants parole board to 'look her in the…
4
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.
Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl 'attacked' on Dundee street
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.
Dundee Michael Jackson tribute show axed due to 'ongoing unrest in English cities'
Patryck Szymkum
Unpaid work for Dundee domestic abuser who trapped women in flat
Callan Caddell outside the St Andrews Street shop.
New 'alternative' barber shop opens in Dundee
2
Tom Farquhar/ A90 road sign
Rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
Andy Murray is among the athletes on the books of Castore. Image: PA.
Dundee housing developer asks to scrap £770k payment for new school
20

Conversation