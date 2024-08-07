Is Andy Murray-backed sportswear brand Castore eyeing Dundee move?

British sportswear brand Castore could be set to open their first Dundee store as plans are lodged with the local council.

A Manchester-based company, believed to be the active-wear brand, has lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out an existing unit in the Overgate.

If approved, work totalling £100,000 would be carried out to make alterations to the premises next to the former Superdry store on the upper floor.

The unit is currently listed as under offer by commercial property estate agent Orinsen.

The Dundee shop would be Castore’s third in Scotland, with outlets already open in Glasgow and Livingston.

Rise of Castore

Castore has seen a meteoric rise since it was first established by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon in 2015.

The brand became the official kit partner of Andy Murray in 2019 – with the tennis superstar also becoming a shareholder in the company the same year.

A year later, Castore became the official supplier of Rangers in a five year deal thought to be worth £25m.

The company has also previously supplied kits to English clubs including Newcastle and Wolves, as well as German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and the England cricket team are also on their books.

New stores opening in Overgate

Castore’s Dundee plans are the latest in a number of new stores opening in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

It was announced last month that Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene would over the former Superdry unit.

The new store is scheduled to open on August 16, with the first 100 customers through the door set to be gifted a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth more than £60.

And in April, Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired opened their first Dundee store at a unit in the centre.

Work is also progressing on the new Frasers department store, which is scheduled to open in September in the former Debenhams unit.

Castore has been approached for comment.