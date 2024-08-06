Vehicles diverted after fire shuts M90 near Perth

Vehicles were being diverted after a fire closed the M90 near Perth.

The northbound carriageway of the motorway remained shut at junction 10 Craigend more than three hours after a vehicle fire.

An updated Traffic Scotland post just after 9pm said: “M90 Northbound is currently closed at junction ten Craigend due to a vehicle fire.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time, additional journey time is to be expected.

“Minimal delays from Broxden, still approx. 11 mins delay northbound.

“A diversion has now been implemented.”

The diverted route for northbound traffic was Broxden Roundabout, A93 to Perth, Glasgow Road, York Place, County Place, South Street, Queens Bridge, A85 Dundee Road, Barnhill interchange and A90 to Dundee.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We got a call at 6pm and sent two appliances from Perth.

“We received the stop message at 6.24pm.”