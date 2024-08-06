Vehicles diverted after fire shuts M90 near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Vehicles diverted after fire shuts M90 near Perth

Additional journey times have been reported.

By Stephen Eighteen
The M90 near Craigend. Image: Google Street View
The M90 near Craigend. Image: Google Street View

Vehicles were being diverted after a fire closed the M90 near Perth.

The northbound carriageway of the motorway remained shut at junction 10 Craigend more than three hours after a vehicle fire.

An updated Traffic Scotland post just after 9pm said: “M90 Northbound is currently closed at junction ten Craigend due to a vehicle fire.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time, additional journey time is to be expected.

“Minimal delays from Broxden, still approx. 11 mins delay northbound.

“A diversion has now been implemented.”

The diverted route for northbound traffic was Broxden Roundabout, A93 to Perth, Glasgow Road, York Place, County Place, South Street, Queens Bridge, A85 Dundee Road, Barnhill interchange and A90 to Dundee.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We got a call at 6pm and sent two appliances from Perth.

“We received the stop message at 6.24pm.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Police at the corner of Campsie Road and Dunsinane Drive in Letham, Perth.
Perth street sealed off as armed police scour area
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary
17
Goodlyburn Primary in Perth.
Windows smashed and laptops damaged in latest break-in at Perth primary school
Wallace Hunter
Pensioner's Pitlochry hotel bath scalding death inquiry hears of desperate rescue attempts
County Fabrics current home in Crook of Devon
New retail units planned as Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics seeks move to bigger site
Missing Rattray teen Brayan Brejski
Search for missing Perthshire boy, 15, last heard from 3 days ago
Dried out South Inch pond repair
Dried-out South Inch Pond repairs complete but re-fill not so simple, says council
Perth Highland Games.
Perth Highland Games and European Pipe Band Championships: All you need to know
George Mitchell
Ex-Perthshire football club boss fined for assaulting rival team's striker
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Scottish Water admits discharging sewage into River Tay in Perth

Conversation