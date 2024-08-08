How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business

The Auchterarder sports massage specialists are opening a second Death's Door clinic in Bridge of Allan.

By Morag Lindsay
James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside Death's Door clinic on Auchterarder High Street
Death's Door Sports Massage founders James Bremner and Lauren Rees at their Auchterarder clinic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

With a name like Death’s Door and black-painted treatment rooms filled with skulls and gothic candles, Auchterarder sports massage specialists Lauren Rees and James Bremner were always going to turn heads.

But when Judy Murray recommended them to her thousands of followers, the attention took off like a rocket.

Now the couple are set to open a second Death’s Door clinic in Bridge of Allan as demand for their services grows and grows.

It’s been a whirlwind 16 months on Auchterarder High Street.

And Lauren and James can’t wait to get cracking at their new base too.

“Judy has been giving us lots of help with the Bridge of Allan shop,” says Lauren.

Sign which reads 'Go to Heaven for the climate, Hell for the company' on black painted wall at Deaths Door Sports Massage
Death’s Door Sports Massage in Auchterarder is not your typical clinic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She comes here a lot now. You should see people’s faces when they’re sitting in the waiting room and Judy Murray walks out.”

‘Don’t let the name put you off’

Lauren, 25, and James, 30, opened Death’s Door Sports Massage in Auchterarder in April 2023.

Soon after they sent the Murray matriach a cheeky message, inviting her to drop in for a massage next time she was passing.

To their surprise she took them up on it.

And to their delight, she loved every second.

The queen of the tennis mums posted a photo of the Death’s Door pavement sign on Instagram in May 2023.

Judy Murray showing youngsters how to play tennis
Judy Murray is a fan of Death’s Door Sports Massage in Auchterarder. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And to her 59,000 followers she wrote: “Had the most fabulous sports massage today on my neck shoulders and back….at a (very cool) new clinic in Auchterarder High Street – called Deaths Door.

“Don’t let the name put you off, it was excellent. Seriously recommending.”

Judy finished off with five star emojis.

And by the following morning, there were more than 20 people asking for walk-in appointments.

Auchterarder Death’s Door clients range from seven to 103

Since then, Judy has become a regular and the client list has expanded.

James has quit his job in the prison service to work full-time at the clinic.

And they’ve added three employees – not to mention Rex, the therapy dog in training.

James and Lauren standing outside black painted Death's Door Sports Massage shopfront with five month-old Doberman puppy
Rex, centre, is a vital member of the Death’s Door Sports Massage team in Auchterarder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Clients have ranged in age from seven to 103 and included players for St Johnstone and other top flight football and rugby clubs.

They’re also seeing to the aches and pains of Auchterarder townsfolk whose sporting heyday is long behind them.

“We’re getting a lot of older people coming in with things like gardening injuries,” says James.

“Some of them have been waiting six months for physio on the NHS. If we can sort them out, that’s going to save money and save them a lot of pain.”

The Bridge of Allan expansion will offer lots more space to provide the same range of services.

It’s due to open upstairs inside the popular Nutshell homewares shop on Henderson Street at the beginning of September.

Nutshell homeware shop in Bridge of Allan
The next Death’s Door Sports Massage clinic will be above Nutshell in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Maps.

The new clinic will boast all the trademark Death’s Door flourishes.

But Lauren and James won’t forget where their Scottish adventure all began.

Auchterarder community made birth of Death’s Door possible

The couple met in New Zealand, where she had launched her first Death’s Door Sports Massage clinic and he was travelling on a break from his job as a Polmont prison officer.

They returned to the UK for a fresh start after James was viciously assaulted in a New Zealand jail.

It took them just 14 days from signing the lease to opening the clinic, with a lot of help from family and friends.

Death's Door sports massage treatment room, painted black with large animal skull on wall and heavy old furniture with candles and brass lamps.
Skulls and candles are all part of the Death’s Door Sports Massage experience in Auchterarder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Auchterarder locals also took them to their hearts, gifting everything from carpets to candles and flowers when they appealed for help to furnish the premises.

Local signwriter Robin Bain even performed a marketing master stroke when he wrote ‘Death’s Door’ above the shopfront, but didn’t add the ‘sports massage’ bit until the day it opened.

“People were wondering ‘is it a tattoo shop, a barber?’ I think they were maybe quite relieved when they found out what we were,” laughed Lauren.

” And since then the support has been incredible. People have helped us out with everything.

“We couldn’t have done any of this without the community in Auchterarder.”

