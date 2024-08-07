Chance to find out more about latest stage of A9 dualling north of Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Chance to find out more about latest stage of A9 dualling north of Perth

Two in-person events will be held in Birnam later this month.

By Andrew Robson
The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam ahead of dualling exhibition
The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perthshire road users will have the chance to learn more about the latest stage of the A9 dualling scheme.

Transport Scotland will hold an exhibition on plans for the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the dualling programme.

Locals will be able to see and comment on the development of the design at two separate events.

It comes as a preferred route for the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section was selected earlier this year.

Exhibition for Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing A9 dualling scheme

Face-to-face public exhibitions will be held at Birnam Arts and Conference Centre on August 21 and 22:

  • Wednesday, August 21: 11am to 8pm
  • Thursday, August 22: 10am to 6pm

Additionally, an online exhibition will go live on August 21.

The exhibition will also include information for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders and access proposals for Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station.

Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for transport, said: “The challenging section of the route between Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing was subject to a co-creative process working with the community before we identified the preferred route option.

Fiona Hyslop ahead of A9 dualling exhibition
Fiona Hyslop. Image: Transport Scotland

“We remain committed to maintaining the positive community relationship and the public exhibitions later this month will let the public see and comment on the design updates that have been developed as part of the ongoing design work.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the exhibitions later this month or view the design updates online and give us their views on them.

“We are particularly keen to hear the views of the next generation of A9 users and would welcome comments from children and young adults on the proposals.

“This consultation will help inform the ongoing design development and assessment of the preferred route option which will conclude with the publication of draft Orders in Spring 2025 for comment.”

Conversation