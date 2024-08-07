Chance to find out more about latest stage of A9 dualling north of Perth

Perthshire road users will have the chance to learn more about the latest stage of the A9 dualling scheme.

Transport Scotland will hold an exhibition on plans for the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the dualling programme.

Locals will be able to see and comment on the development of the design at two separate events.

It comes as a preferred route for the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section was selected earlier this year.

Exhibition for Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing A9 dualling scheme

Face-to-face public exhibitions will be held at Birnam Arts and Conference Centre on August 21 and 22:

Wednesday, August 21 : 11am to 8pm

: 11am to 8pm Thursday, August 22: 10am to 6pm

Additionally, an online exhibition will go live on August 21.

The exhibition will also include information for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders and access proposals for Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station.

Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for transport, said: “The challenging section of the route between Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing was subject to a co-creative process working with the community before we identified the preferred route option.

“We remain committed to maintaining the positive community relationship and the public exhibitions later this month will let the public see and comment on the design updates that have been developed as part of the ongoing design work.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the exhibitions later this month or view the design updates online and give us their views on them.

“We are particularly keen to hear the views of the next generation of A9 users and would welcome comments from children and young adults on the proposals.

“This consultation will help inform the ongoing design development and assessment of the preferred route option which will conclude with the publication of draft Orders in Spring 2025 for comment.”