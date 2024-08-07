Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport.

Officers say the suspect was seen in the Muirward Wood area at around 12pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have appealed for information from the public.

A statement said: “We are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure around 12pm on Tuesday, 6 August, near Perth Airport, Scone.

“A man was seen in the Muirward Wood area, and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“Anyone who can help please call 101, quoting incident 1356 of Tuesday, 6 August, 2024.”