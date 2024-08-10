Blind dog becomes Munro wagger as she conquers Perthshire peaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blind dog becomes Munro wagger as she conquers Perthshire peaks

Egyptian street dog Suki cheated death to become ambassador for a Scottish rehoming charity.

By Morag Lindsay
Blind dog on top of Ben Lawers
Suki on top of Ben Lawers. Image: Katie Gardner.

Blind from birth and left to fend for herself on the streets in Egypt, Suki the rescue dog is no stranger to a challenge.

And now the born survivor has overcome two more enormous obstacles by bagging her first Munros.

Suki and her owners, Katie Gardner and Gordon McGuire made it to the top of Ben Lawers and Beinn Ghlas in Perthshire.

They were raising money for rescue charity Saving and Rehoming Strays, which brought Suki to Scotland

Katie, who is secretary for the charity, said four-year-old Suki proved beyond all doubt that she is a Very Good Girl.

“We were last off the hill by a long way, but she was such a trooper,” she said.

Katie Gardner and dog at top of Ben Lawers
Suki at the summit. Image: Katie Gardner

“Because she can’t see, she has to feel her way around. So she used her nose to ‘boop’ the steps on the way up, then edged her way down on her belly.

“At one point coming down from Ben Lawers I said to Gordon ‘I think you’re going to carry her’.

“He picked her up – all 20kg of her – and said ‘let’s go’ but she wriggled free.

“It was as if she was saying ‘no, I’m going to do this’.”

‘No dog left behind’ is Saving and Rehoming Strays’ ethos

Katie, whose family are from Dundee, and Gordon, who grew up at Aberuthven in Perthshire, adopted Suki in 2022.

She had been rescued from the streets in Egypt after locals stoned all but one of her litter of puppies to death.

Suki the dog, on top of Ben Lawers with Scottish scenery beyond
Suki is on top of the world since coming to Scotland. Image: Katie Gardner

Her surviving pup came to Scotland too and was adopted by Suki’s dog-walker, so the pair now play together regularly.

Katie started volunteering for Saving and Rehoming Strays soon after.

The charity’s running costs amount to around £10,000 a month

And she and Suki have completed a number of fundraising challenges already.

The Saving and Rehoming Strays base is in Ayrshire, but it rehomes dogs all over the UK.

And it prides themselves on its kennels, where dogs stay in different zones – such as the wonky zone, or scaredy-paws corner, depending on their characters – rather than in cages.

Gordon McGuire and Katie Gardner with Suki the dog and their two dalmations
Gordon and Katie with Suki and their two other dogs. Image: Katie Gardner.

Katie says its ethos is “no dog left behind”, and Suki is the perfect ambassador.

“We’ll take dogs that a lot of other rescues won’t take,” she added.

“Maybe they’re not the prettiest. Or maybe they’re big dogs which are more difficult to rehome. But they all deserve to be treated with respect and love.”

So far Suki’s Munro challenge has raised £1,800.

Click here if you’d like to donate to her fundraising page.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Frank Smith next to black bags of rubbish
Perthshire councillor fills 100 bags as roadside rubbish runs to kitchen sink
Police at the former Royal Hotel Blairgowrie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals 'flabbergasted' at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel
Brian Leishman wearing red Labour rosette
Perth councillor steps down, prompting second by-election
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…
B919 in Mawcarse.
Woman, 59, remains in hospital 3 weeks after Kinross-shire crash
Man charged after cannabis factory discovery in Dundee
£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie
Bins in Perth and Kinross may go unemptied during the strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross residents warned bins may not be emptied during strikes
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
Mary McDonald
Perthshire fraudster who targeted own partner in £30k con spared jail

Conversation