Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone’s exciting young strikers

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has seamlessly slipped into the role of McDiarmid Park mentor.

And the 33-year-old is looking forward to giving the exciting young attackers in the Perth squad the helping hand in their careers that he benefitted from in his early years as a professional.

“At Queen of the South, Derek Lyle was brilliant with me,” Clark recalled.

“Kevin Smith was there as well – he had a good career.

“You pick up a lot from working with top professionals as a young striker.

“All along, I’ve had my dad – and I worked with him at different stages of my career too.

“He’s been great for advice. Still is.

“We speak every day and he comes to games he can get to.

“I’ve been very lucky with the people who have influenced my career and hopefully I can help the young strikers we have at the club here.”

Back involved

Clark didn’t get any Premier Sports Cup game-time as Craig Levein took a cautious approach to getting his 2024/25 season up and running.

But he returned as a substitute in the league opener against Aberdeen, releasing Makenzie Kirk in the build-up to Saints’ goal, giving a reminder that the former Dundee United man’s guile will a key part of the side’s attacking arsenal.

“Benji (Kimpioka), Adama (Sidibeh) and Makenzie are kind of similar in that they all have pace and like to run in behind,” he said.

“I’m a bit of an opposite, dropping in and linking the play.

“I definitely think I can complement the three of them.

“You saw that last season when myself and Benji and myself and Adama worked well together and the early signs were good with Makenzie the other night, when we linked up for the goal.”

Clark added: “We’re well ahead of where we were 12 months ago.

“There have been a lot of changes.

“We’ve got good numbers and competition for places.

“That’s certainly the case up front.

“We were really disappointed not to get a result against Aberdeen but we can take real positives from the way we played in parts of the game and hopefully get a win at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I felt fine in the game and I’m looking forward to building on that.”

Family factor

Seeing the two Kirks work together – coach, Andy, and player, Makenzie – brings back memories for Clark.

He said: “I was a young kid when my dad (Sandy) was at Aberdeen but at Queen of the South and Dunfermline it was a different story – I was playing most week for the first team.

“Lots of people ask whether it was hard for us or whether it was different to working with other coaches and managers.

“That wasn’t the case. It just felt normal.

“I was treated the same and I treated him the same as I would any manager or assistant manager.

“I’ve always thought myself very fortunate that he’s been there for me to ask any questions over the course of my career.

“Makenzie is in the same position.

“There’s been so signs of awkwardness at all.

“They’ve both been totally fine.

“Kirky has been the exact same as my dad was – Makenzie gets treated like the rest of the lads.

“If anything, he’ll probably be harder on Makenzie than he would be with anybody else.

“I’m sure Makenzie will be major asset.”

Long road back

Clark has suffered injury issues over the last couple of years and will be a support to Sam McClelland on his long road back from rupturing his Achilles.

“It’s horrible for the big man,” he said.

“He’s looked comfortable in the games so far and he did really well at Dundee United last season.

“For this to happen is a cruel blow but the boys will rally round him and hopefully he’ll come back even better and stronger.”