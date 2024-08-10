Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone’s exciting young strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone’s exciting young strikers

The experienced forward has a big part to play in bringing on Benji Kimpioka, Adama Sidibeh and Makenzie Kirk.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season.
Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has seamlessly slipped into the role of McDiarmid Park mentor.

And the 33-year-old is looking forward to giving the exciting young attackers in the Perth squad the helping hand in their careers that he benefitted from in his early years as a professional.

“At Queen of the South, Derek Lyle was brilliant with me,” Clark recalled.

“Kevin Smith was there as well – he had a good career.

“You pick up a lot from working with top professionals as a young striker.

Nicky Clark was surrounded by good pros at Queen of the South.
Nicky Clark was surrounded by good pros at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

“All along, I’ve had my dad – and I worked with him at different stages of my career too.

“He’s been great for advice. Still is.

“We speak every day and he comes to games he can get to.

“I’ve been very lucky with the people who have influenced my career and hopefully I can help the young strikers we have at the club here.”

Back involved

Clark didn’t get any Premier Sports Cup game-time as Craig Levein took a cautious approach to getting his 2024/25 season up and running.

But he returned as a substitute in the league opener against Aberdeen, releasing Makenzie Kirk in the build-up to Saints’ goal, giving a reminder that the former Dundee United man’s guile will a key part of the side’s attacking arsenal.

“Benji (Kimpioka), Adama (Sidibeh) and Makenzie are kind of similar in that they all have pace and like to run in behind,” he said.

“I’m a bit of an opposite, dropping in and linking the play.

“I definitely think I can complement the three of them.

“You saw that last season when myself and Benji and myself and Adama worked well together and the early signs were good with Makenzie the other night, when we linked up for the goal.”

Makenzie Kirk nearly sparked a fightback.
Makenzie Kirk nearly sparked a fightback. Image: Shutterstock.

Clark added: “We’re well ahead of where we were 12 months ago.

“There have been a lot of changes.

“We’ve got good numbers and competition for places.

“That’s certainly the case up front.

“We were really disappointed not to get a result against Aberdeen but we can take real positives from the way we played in parts of the game and hopefully get a win at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I felt fine in the game and I’m looking forward to building on that.”

Family factor

Seeing the two Kirks work together – coach, Andy, and player, Makenzie – brings back memories for Clark.

He said: “I was a young kid when my dad (Sandy) was at Aberdeen but at Queen of the South and Dunfermline it was a different story – I was playing most week for the first team.

“Lots of people ask whether it was hard for us or whether it was different to working with other coaches and managers.

“That wasn’t the case. It just felt normal.

“I was treated the same and I treated him the same as I would any manager or assistant manager.

“I’ve always thought myself very fortunate that he’s been there for me to ask any questions over the course of my career.

Nicky Clark with dad, Sandy.
Nicky Clark with dad, Sandy. Image: SNS.

“Makenzie is in the same position.

“There’s been so signs of awkwardness at all.

“They’ve both been totally fine.

“Kirky has been the exact same as my dad was – Makenzie gets treated like the rest of the lads.

“If anything, he’ll probably be harder on Makenzie than he would be with anybody else.

“I’m sure Makenzie will be major asset.”

Long road back

Clark has suffered injury issues over the last couple of years and will be a support to Sam McClelland on his long road back from rupturing his Achilles.

“It’s horrible for the big man,” he said.

“He’s looked comfortable in the games so far and he did really well at Dundee United last season.

“For this to happen is a cruel blow but the boys will rally round him and hopefully he’ll come back even better and stronger.”

