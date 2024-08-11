Best pictures from Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games

Aberfeldy celebrated one of the biggest weekends in its calendar as visitors flocked to the annual show and highland games.

The Atholl and Breadalbane Agricultural Show and Highland Gathering – to give it its official name – went ahead at Wade’s Park.

Friday’s equestrian competitions were followed by a full show programme on Saturday.

And along with agricultural attractions, such as livestock and vintage tractors, the crowds thrilled to the best in highland games action, including dancing, pipe bands and heavyweight classes.

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games captured by Marieke McBean.