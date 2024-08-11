Best pictures from Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games

Aberfeldy hosted the annual Atholl and Breadalbane Agricultural Show and Highland Gathering and The Courier was there to tell the story of the day in photos

Aberfeldy Highland Show and Games. Image: Marieke McBean
Aberfeldy Highland Show and Games. Image: Marieke McBean
By Morag Lindsay & Heather Fowlie

Aberfeldy celebrated one of the biggest weekends in its calendar as visitors flocked to the annual show and highland games.

The Atholl and Breadalbane Agricultural Show and Highland Gathering – to give it its official name – went ahead at Wade’s Park.

Friday’s equestrian competitions were followed by a full show programme on Saturday.

And along with agricultural attractions, such as livestock and vintage tractors, the crowds thrilled to the best in highland games action, including dancing, pipe bands and heavyweight classes.

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games captured by Marieke McBean.

Highland dancers at the Aberfeldy Highland Show & Games.
Tug of war.
Craft stalls.
Heavy weight competition participants.
Vintage tractor parade.
Horse parade.
More of the Vintage tractor parade.
Blairgowrie & Rattray District Pipe Band playing for the crowds.
Agricultural show displays.
Kids tug of war.
Sheep competition.
Heavy weight competition underway.
Heavy weight competition.
The start of the hill race.
Sheep entered into the competition.
Some of the large crowd.
Sheep competition participants.
More highland dancing.
Under 5’s running race.
Spinning demonstration from Moulin Yarns.

More from Perth & Kinross

Kinross Show at RSPB Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Kinross Show
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Perthshire Pride 2024
Perthshire Pride 2024: Best pictures as crowds enjoy festivities
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street
The Sandeman, Kinnoull Street
Woman, 19, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Perth pub
George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Blind dog on top of Ben Lawers
Blind dog becomes Munro wagger as she conquers Perthshire peaks
Frank Smith next to black bags of rubbish
Perthshire councillor fills 100 bags as roadside rubbish runs to kitchen sink
4
Police at the former Royal Hotel Blairgowrie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals 'flabbergasted' at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel
Brian Leishman wearing red Labour rosette
Perth councillor steps down, prompting second by-election

Conversation